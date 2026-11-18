Coalition thanks Senators Sheehy and Klobuchar for advancing consumer protections, federal oversight and responsible access to hemp products

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - ONE HEMP applauded U.S. Senators Tim Sheehy (R-MT) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) for introducing the bipartisan Hemp Guardrails Act, legislation that would replace sweeping federal hemp restrictions set to take effect on December 11th with a regulatory framework to protect consumers, establish national standards and preserve access to responsibly manufactured hemp products.

The legislation would remove Section 781's 0.4 milligram total-THC-per-container restriction and instead create a regulated category of hemp-derived cannabinoid products under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. It would also increase the hemp cultivation threshold from 0.3% to 1% total THC.

"For years, responsible hemp companies have asked Congress for clear, enforceable rules," said Kelly Fair, Policy and Regulatory Advisor to ONE HEMP. "The Hemp Guardrails Act moves us toward the federal framework this market has needed: strong consumer protections, meaningful FDA oversight and a clear path for responsible products. We thank Senators Sheehy and Klobuchar for their thoughtful leadership to find a bipartisan path forward."

The Hemp Guardrails Act would establish federal protections including:

A 21+ age requirement, child-resistant packaging and protections against marketing to minors;

Continued exclusion of synthetic cannabinoids that cannot be naturally produced by the hemp plant;

Restrictions on specified intoxicating cannabinoids, including delta-8 THC, delta-10 THC, HHC and THC-O-acetate;

FDA oversight and enforcement, including manufacturing, testing, labeling, recall and registration requirements;

Product transparency through certificates of analysis accessible by QR code, scannable mechanism or website;

Federal pathways for qualifying hemp-derived cannabinoid products and dietary supplements;

An increase in the hemp cultivation threshold from 0.3% to 1% total THC, including THCA on a dry-weight basis, and domestic sourcing and manufacturing requirements;

Preservation of federal health agency authority for qualifying cannabinoid dietary supplements, including through the Substance Access Beneficiary Engagement Incentive and specified Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits; and

Preservation of state regulatory authority and interstate passage of federally compliant products.

ONE HEMP has consistently called for strong, science-based regulation and clear standards that distinguish responsible hemp products from products that pose legitimate consumer and public-health concerns.

"For too long, the hemp debate has been stuck between extremes," said Jared Stanley, Co-Founder of Charlotte's Web and ONE HEMP member. "The future isn't prohibition, and it isn't a marketplace without rules. It's a mature industry with clear standards, real oversight and the confidence to be accountable for what it puts into consumers' hands."

ONE HEMP urges Congress to advance the Hemp Guardrails Act and establish a durable federal framework that prioritizes consumer safety, scientific rigor, American agriculture and responsible access.

About ONE HEMP

ONE HEMP brings together CBD industry leaders, cannabinoid researchers and toxicologists to advance science-based federal regulation of hemp-derived CBD. The coalition works with lawmakers and legislative stakeholders to establish a sound pathway for CBD and rigorous, consistent standards that protect consumers and support a responsible, innovative hemp marketplace.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324726