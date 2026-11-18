EQS-News: Search Atlas / Key word(s): Retail

Whisenhunt Media Opens Bookings for Las Vegas' Early 2027 Convention Season



18.11.2026 / 21:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



LAS VEGAS, NV - November 18, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Whisenhunt Media, the Las Vegas video production and marketing company, is now booking event video coverage and experiential marketing and corporate events teams for the first quarter of 2027, one of the busiest stretches on the city's convention calendar. The company works with exhibitors, sponsors and companies hosting side events who want their time in Las Vegas to produce marketing that lasts well beyond the show floor. The First-Quarter 2027 Calendar CES 2027 , January 6 to 9, Las Vegas Convention Center and other venues. Produced by the Consumer Technology Association, CES is where technology companies launch products, meet buyers and press, and compete for attention across several venues at once.

, January 6 to 9, Las Vegas Convention Center and other venues. Produced by the Consumer Technology Association, CES is where technology companies launch products, meet buyers and press, and compete for attention across several venues at once. PPAI Expo 2027 , January 11 to 14, Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The promotional products and branded merchandise industry's major trade show, with an education and Advance day on January 11 and exhibits January 12 to 14.

, January 11 to 14, Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The promotional products and branded merchandise industry's major trade show, with an education and Advance day on January 11 and exhibits January 12 to 14. World of Concrete 2027 , January 19 to 21, Las Vegas Convention Center, with education starting January 18. The commercial concrete and masonry construction industry's annual event, with indoor halls and outdoor equipment exhibits.

, January 19 to 21, Las Vegas Convention Center, with education starting January 18. The commercial concrete and masonry construction industry's annual event, with indoor halls and outdoor equipment exhibits. ANA Creator Marketing Conference 2027 , March 1 to 3, Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. The Association of National Advertisers' gathering for brand marketers working with creators and influencers.

, March 1 to 3, Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. The Association of National Advertisers' gathering for brand marketers working with creators and influencers. HumanX 2027 , March 7 to 10, Mandalay Bay. An AI conference built for business leaders, founders and investors deciding how AI changes their companies.

, March 7 to 10, Mandalay Bay. An AI conference built for business leaders, founders and investors deciding how AI changes their companies. The HFA Show 2027 , March 10 to 12, Mandalay Bay. The Health and Fitness Association's show for gym, club and fitness industry operators and suppliers.

, March 10 to 12, Mandalay Bay. The Health and Fitness Association's show for gym, club and fitness industry operators and suppliers. Shoptalk Spring 2027, March 22 to 24, Mandalay Bay. A retail and e-commerce conference where retailers, brands and technology providers meet. Dates are as published by each organizer and may change. Whisenhunt Media is an independent production company and is not affiliated with these events or their organizers. Why a Show Needs a Content Plan A company can spend months planning a booth, a keynote or a client reception, and the moment it ends, most of that value is gone unless it was captured with a plan. The demonstrations, customer conversations and product reveals that happen on a show floor are some of the most credible marketing a company will ever have, but only if they are filmed well and edited for the places buyers will see them. Whisenhunt Media treats each event as the start of a content library. One well-produced event can supply months of social posts, sales collateral, email campaigns, website video and recruiting material. How the Work Runs Pre-production planning: a strategy session reviews the schedule, picks the priority sessions and moments, confirms venue logistics, and maps camera positions, audio and crew. Every deliverable is defined before a camera is packed. Multi-camera crews: dedicated operators on each angle, sized to the event, so no key moment depends on one person. Live direction: a producer makes real-time calls for unscripted moments and coordinates with event staff. Clean audio: lav mics, podium feeds and room mics, because poor audio cannot be fixed afterward. Post-production: highlight films, full session edits, executive and customer interviews and social clips, with color grading, audio mixing and branded graphics included. More Than Coverage For brands that want to host their own experience during a major show, such as a product launch, a client dinner, a pop-up or a VIP activation, Whisenhunt Media's experiential division plans and produces the event, turns it into a content library, and runs the paid and organic campaigns that keep it working afterward. The division is led by Reagan Pfifer, Head of Experiential Marketing and Corporate Events, who brings nearly 20 years of experience across event production, channel marketing and creative direction. Planning Ahead Las Vegas venues, crews and hotel blocks get busy when large shows overlap, and several of these events run back to back. Companies get the most from an event when the video plan is set alongside the booth design and the speaking schedule, so the team can capture what matters and have content ready to use the week the show ends. Companies planning for early 2027 can request a quote at whismedia.com/services/event-coverage . About Whisenhunt Media Whisenhunt Media is a video-first marketing and production company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. It produces corporate and commercial video, event coverage, experiential marketing and corporate events, websites, and SEO and AI visibility programs for service businesses, SaaS companies and growing brands, and travels nationally for destination events. Learn more at whismedia.com . Whisenhunt Media

Media contact:

Ben Whisenhunt

702-832-7882

News Source: Search Atlas





18.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News