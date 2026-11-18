EQS-News: Search Atlas
/ Key word(s): Retail
LAS VEGAS, NV - November 18, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Whisenhunt Media, the Las Vegas video production and marketing company, is now booking event video coverage and experiential marketing and corporate events teams for the first quarter of 2027, one of the busiest stretches on the city's convention calendar. The company works with exhibitors, sponsors and companies hosting side events who want their time in Las Vegas to produce marketing that lasts well beyond the show floor.
The First-Quarter 2027 Calendar
Dates are as published by each organizer and may change. Whisenhunt Media is an independent production company and is not affiliated with these events or their organizers.
Why a Show Needs a Content Plan
A company can spend months planning a booth, a keynote or a client reception, and the moment it ends, most of that value is gone unless it was captured with a plan. The demonstrations, customer conversations and product reveals that happen on a show floor are some of the most credible marketing a company will ever have, but only if they are filmed well and edited for the places buyers will see them.
Whisenhunt Media treats each event as the start of a content library. One well-produced event can supply months of social posts, sales collateral, email campaigns, website video and recruiting material.
How the Work Runs
More Than Coverage
For brands that want to host their own experience during a major show, such as a product launch, a client dinner, a pop-up or a VIP activation, Whisenhunt Media's experiential division plans and produces the event, turns it into a content library, and runs the paid and organic campaigns that keep it working afterward. The division is led by Reagan Pfifer, Head of Experiential Marketing and Corporate Events, who brings nearly 20 years of experience across event production, channel marketing and creative direction.
Planning Ahead
Las Vegas venues, crews and hotel blocks get busy when large shows overlap, and several of these events run back to back. Companies get the most from an event when the video plan is set alongside the booth design and the speaking schedule, so the team can capture what matters and have content ready to use the week the show ends.
Companies planning for early 2027 can request a quote at whismedia.com/services/event-coverage.
About Whisenhunt Media
Whisenhunt Media is a video-first marketing and production company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. It produces corporate and commercial video, event coverage, experiential marketing and corporate events, websites, and SEO and AI visibility programs for service businesses, SaaS companies and growing brands, and travels nationally for destination events. Learn more at whismedia.com.
Whisenhunt Media
News Source: Search Atlas
18.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Search Atlas
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2437986
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2437986 18.11.2026 CET/CEST