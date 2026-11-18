Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for October 2026.

October 2026 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.0 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $360 million;

CSE issuers completed 77 financings that raised an aggregate $189 million; and

The Exchange welcomed listings from six new companies, bringing total listed securities to 740 as at October 31, 2026.

"In response to sustained interest in both the CSE and our sister exchange, the National Stock Exchange of Australia from companies and investors abroad, we have together launched a new international growth initiative," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "Earlier this month, we announced a European tour that took representatives of both exchanges to London, Munich, Zurich and Frankfurt, where we met with companies, investors, fund managers, analysts and business writers. Prior to that, I attended the International Mining and Resources Conference + Expo in Sydney, Australia, meeting industry leaders, investors and decision-makers from across the industry. Our team also went to Copenhagen for the World Financial Information Conference where we took part in industry discussions and networking sessions, gaining valuable insights into market data and AI use cases and implications. Our reception was uniformly positive, and we expect international markets to be a growing focus for the CSE going forward."

What's On at the CSE

On November 17-18, the CSE will be supporting its sister exchange, the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX), and the broader Australian capital markets community through its attendance at the ASIC Annual Forum 2026. This year's forum will explore the global macro forces shaping markets - from economic pressures and geopolitical uncertainty to rapid technological change - and examine how these "polycrisis" conditions are already influencing domestic markets and consumer outcomes. The Forum provides an important opportunity to engage with Australian market participants, strengthen relationships across the financial ecosystem, and support the continued growth and development of the NSX within Australia's evolving capital markets landscape.

Looking to early 2027, two major events are already on the CSE's calendar. The first is the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 24-25, which will bring more than 12,000 investors and 500+ resource companies together for North America's largest resource investment conference. Attendees will meet the companies discovering and producing the world's most critical commodities and hear from 80 keynote speakers on the forces shaping markets, from geopolitics and macro finance to emerging markets, AI and the energy revolution.

The second is PDAC 2027, taking place in Toronto on March 7-10. The CSE is proud to sponsor this globally recognized, premier mineral exploration and mining convention, organized by the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. It convenes an ever-growing audience of more than 32,000 attendees from over 140 countries for its educational programming, networking events and business opportunities. The award-winning event is a gathering where familiar faces reunite, new connections are forged, and the future of mineral exploration takes shape one conversation at a time. It is the event of choice for the industry hosting more than 1,300 exhibitors and 800 presenters.

Investors are invited to view the latest edition of The CSE Podcast, in which host James Black sits down with Richard Carleton to examine what the recent federal budget means for Canada's public companies and the investors who support them. Richard offers a candid assessment of the measures affecting smaller issuers, while highlighting the longer-term opportunity in critical minerals and the infrastructure needed to bring Canadian resources to market.

New Listings in October 2026

Algo8 AI Inc. (AIOS)

St. James Gold Corp. (LORD)

ProAm Explorations Corporation (PMX)

DGEN Technologies Corp. (DGEN)

G3 Goldfields Inc. (GTRE)

LUNR Aerospace Corporation (FLY)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324738