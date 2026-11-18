Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology company, today announced it will present at UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference, December 2 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global industrial technology leader delivering advanced solutions people trust when it matters most across automotive, commercial vehicle, aerospace and defense, telecom and datacom, and other diversified industrial end markets. Our differentiated portfolio enables devices and systems to sense, think, act, and continuously optimize performance. Building on decades of innovation, Aptiv brings global scale and a resilient, localized value chain to customers across the globe. Learn more at aptiv.com.

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Contacts:

Aptiv Investor Contact

Betsy Frank

betsy.frank@aptiv.com

Aptiv Media Relations Contact

mediarelations@aptiv.com