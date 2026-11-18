Leading special occasion retailer is moving into a $2.8 billion category with a clear differentiator -- New try-before-you-rent test combines the confidence of in-store fittings & personalized styling

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), North America's largest bridal and occasion retailer, and Pearl , its AI-powered wedding planning and marketplace platform, connecting couples with everything they need for life's biggest moments -- today announced a test into the fashion rental market with Something Borrowed, allowing guests to rent everything from bridal gowns to date night dresses. Testing the concept first across 11 Pennsylvania stores, Something Borrowed offers a new way to dress for life's biggest moments without the commitment of a purchase. Whether attending a wedding, holiday party, or black-tie gala, customers can try on eligible dresses, receive expert styling assistance, and rent their look for 14 days, starting at just 50% of the retail price for Diamond Loyalty members.

Unlike traditional online rental experiences, Something Borrowed brings the confidence of the fitting room to dress rentals, allowing customers to see, feel, and try on the actual dress before renting it. The move marks a new chapter in David's Bridal's retail evolution, testing how the brand can create new shopping options for customers while unlocking additional opportunities for its physical retail business.

Launching as a single-state pilot program across 11 Pennsylvania stores the week of November 16, 2026, Something Borrowed allows customers to try on eligible dresses in-store with the guidance of a David's Bridal Dream Maker, then take home their favorite look for a 14-day rental period. With no subscription required, dry cleaning included, and the option to purchase the dress, the program combines the convenience of renting with the personalized service and reassurance of shopping in person.

The shift comes as consumers increasingly seek flexibility, value, and more ways to access fashion for special occasions, with the dress rental market projected to reach $2.8 billion, driven by a major evolution in how women shop for life's biggest celebrations. Industry data shows that 62% of shoppers prefer renting for one-time occasions, while 1 in 3 brides now actively consider a rental or second dress for their wedding festivities. Something Borrowed meets this demand by offering designer-level looks to brides, bridesmaids, wedding guests, prom shoppers, and gala-goers, giving them the freedom to wear more and own less.

"We've all experienced it - a closet full of dresses we've worn once, but nothing to wear for the next big occasion," said Kelly Cook, CEO of David's Bridal. "With Something Borrowed, we're giving our guests more freedom and flexibility to dress for life's biggest moments without the commitment of owning every look. And unlike traditional online rentals, nothing compares to that magical 'aha!' moment when you step into a fitting room, find the perfect dress, and know it fits just right. Whether it's a glamorous gala look, the wedding gown of your dreams, or an elegant bridesmaid dress, we're making it easier to fall in love with the look, own the moment, and simply return the dress when the celebration is over."

How Something Borrowed Works:

Book or Walk In: Customers can reserve an appointment online at https://www.davidsbridal.com/rent , call ahead, or simply walk in at any time.

Customers can reserve an appointment online at , call ahead, or simply walk in at any time. Try On In-Store: Shoppers can try on any eligible regular-price dress in stock at a pilot store, with the help from a Dream Maker.

Shoppers can try on any eligible regular-price dress in stock at a pilot store, with the help from a Dream Maker. Customize the Fit: Unlike online rentals, David's offers discretionary, reversible alterations for pilot rentals, including wrist loops and strap adjustments. These services are charged at standard alteration pricing, but rush fees are waived .

Unlike online rentals, David's offers discretionary, reversible alterations for pilot rentals, including wrist loops and strap adjustments. These services are charged at standard alteration pricing, but rush fees are waived Rent It: Once the agreement is signed (credit or debit only), a 14-day rental window begins so she can make every moment count. The rental fee is about half the retail price - specifically 50% of the dress's original retail price for Diamond Loyalty members, and 55% for non-members

Once the agreement is signed (credit or debit only), a 14-day rental window begins so she can make every moment count. The rental fee is about half the retail price - specifically 50% of the dress's original retail price for Diamond Loyalty members, and 55% for non-members Wear & Enjoy: Normal wear is expected and is covered by the program.

Normal wear is expected and is covered by the program. Fall in Love & Keep It: Any rented item can be bought at regular price, anytime.

Any rented item can be bought at regular price, anytime. Or Return It & Done: Bring the dress back to the same store it was rented from, and David's Bridal handles the rest, dry cleaning included.

"We've helped women find the perfect dress for generations, and now we're giving them another way to enjoy that experience," said Heather Braddock, Chief Global Operations and Transformation Officer at David's Bridal. "You can come into our store, try on the actual dress, have someone help you find the right fit, and rent it for your big moment. No guessing about sizes, no shipping surprises, and no dress hanging in your closet for the next five years. It's all the excitement of finding the one, with the freedom to give it back."

Pennsylvania customers will be the first to experience Something Borrowed, with the pilot launching across 11 David's Bridal stores statewide. The program gives local shoppers another reason to visit their neighborhood store, whether they're preparing for a wedding, shopping for a holiday celebration, or looking for a statement dress for a special event.

Participating Pennsylvania David's Bridal locations include:

Pittsburgh

Wilkes-Barre

Allentown

Monroeville (Outlet)

Feasterville

Harrisburg

Plymouth Meeting

Altoona

Robinson

Erie

York

The rental pilot will help David's Bridal evaluate customer demand, the in-store experience, and the economics of dress rentals as the company explores opportunities to expand how customers shop across its retail network.

To explore the Something Borrowed program or find a Pennsylvania pilot location, visit davidsbridal.com/rent .

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ABOUT DAVID'S BRIDAL

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner, Pearl Connect and Pearl Media Network-the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting couples with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration, and vendors to expanded retail categories and industry-leading content.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's , the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV, Snap Discover channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research, and plan their big day. Together, Pearl's media, planning, and marketplace capabilities create a connected flywheel: inspiring couples, helping them plan, connecting them with relevant wedding professionals, and creating new opportunities for brands and businesses to reach consumers throughout the journey.

With more than 180 stores across the US, Canada, and Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañeras, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

David's Bridal Media Inquiries: mediarequests@dbi.com

SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/davids-bridal-tests-in-store-rental-program-with-%22something-borrowed-1253677