At the Rohstoffmesse in Munich, Commodity TV talks with Alan Carter, President and CEO of Cabral Gold (TSX-V: CBR, OTC: CBGZF), about Brazil's newest gold mine at the Cuiú Cuiú project in the Tapajós region. Topics: Phase 1 mine: first gold poured on September 10, ramp-up to commercial production under way, heap leaching of the near-surface oxide layer Growth: 2027 production expected at roughly 25,000-30,000 oz at an AISC of about US$1,200/oz, with throughput to double from 3,000 to 6,000 t/day Funding: about C$68 million in cash, a strategic investment by Alpayana and gold sales funding exploration without further dilution Exploration: six drill rigs, a resource update due by year-end, and high-grade hits such as 9.5 m at 87.4 g/t gold Phase 2: a PEA on the much larger hard-rock project planned by the end of 2027 CabralGold CBR Gold Brazil Tapajos CuiuCuiu AlanCarter CommodityTV Company overview: Cabral Gold Inc. ? https://cabralgold.com/ ISIN: CA1271061022, WKN: A2JC8S, FRA: C3J.F, TSXV: CBR.V More videos about Cabral Gold Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/cabral-gold-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Production Edelmetallmesse München Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV