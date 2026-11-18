DIFC-based investment firm details a principal-investor approach to energy, minerals, and cross-border infrastructure opportunities, with the Caribbean cited as a key case study.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / General Holdings Limited, a Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)-based project sponsor and investment firm, today outlined its strategic focus on energy and industrial infrastructure opportunities across emerging markets, with the Caribbean serving as a principal case study for the firm's approach.

General Holdings invests as a principal, deploying its own capital directly into complex, high-impact opportunities rather than acting as an adviser or intermediary. The firm's stated priorities center on energy and industrial infrastructure in emerging markets, followed by strategic minerals and commodity trade flows between Gulf producers and international offtakers.

The firm's approach reflects a broader thesis about where sophisticated structuring and strong partnerships can unlock long-term value, particularly in markets where complex ownership structures, cross-border logistics, or government-adjacent counterparties require a principal investor with the flexibility to structure deals directly.

General Holdings Limited is a DIFC holding company that invests its own capital; it is not a licensed asset manager, fund manager, or investment adviser and does not manage capital on behalf of third parties.

About General Holdings Limited

General Holdings Limited is a boutique project sponsor and investment firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The firm identifies, structures, and advances complex, high-impact opportunities across sectors and geographies, investing as principal rather than as an adviser or intermediary. Learn more at gh.ae.

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SOURCE: General Holdings Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/general-holdings-limited-outlines-strategic-focus-on-energy-and-indu-1253468