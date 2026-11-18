OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. announced that its closed-end fund, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG), has declared a monthly distribution of $0.475 per share.

Fund Ticker Distribution Amount Distribution Target of Average NAV Distribution Frequency Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation TYG $0.475 10%-15% Monthly

TYG monthly distributions will be payable on December 31, 2026, January 29, 2027, and February 26, 2027, to stockholders of record on the respective dates of December 23, 2026, January 22, 2027, and February 19, 2027.

For book purposes, the source of distributions for TYG is estimated to be approximately 0 to 20% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital.

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $11.4 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2026, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-

positioned to be at the forefront of the globalenergy evolution that is under way. Based in OverlandPark, Kansas, TortoiseCapital Advisors, L.L.C. is an SEC-registered fund manager that invests primarily in publicly traded companies in the energy and power infrastructure sectors-from production to transportation to distribution. For more information about Tortoise Capital, visit http://www.TortoiseCapital.com.

Tortoise CapitalAdvisors, L.L.C. is the adviserto Tortoise EnergyInfrastructure Corporation. For additional information on these funds, please visit https://tortoisecapital.com/cef/tortoise-energy-infrastructure-corp/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may proveto be incorrect. Actual resultscould differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Media Contacts

Craft & Capital

Chris Sullivan chris@craftandcapital.com

Rob Jesselson rob@craftandcapital.com

SOURCE: Tortoise Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tortoise-capital-announces-distributions-for-tyg-1253763