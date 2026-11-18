Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Jason Langrish, President, The Energy Roundtable Limited ("The Energy Roundtable"), and members of The Energy Roundtable team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), to close the market and celebrate the National Energy Roundtable Conference.





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Founded in 2004, The Energy Roundtable is the private sector forum for defining the Canadian energy sector's role in domestic affairs and in global energy markets. Their policy roundtables and annual conference series in Toronto, Calgary, Houston and London gather energy sector leaders to advance the significant commercial opportunities that exist in Canadian energy.

The Energy Roundtable's market close takes place on the eve of the 11th annual National Energy Roundtable Conference. The event will gather six hundred leaders representing all aspects of the country's energy sectors for discussions on Canada's path to becoming a global energy superpower.

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