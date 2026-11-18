Growth of 115% Driven by Recurring Revenue Expansion, Product-Market Fit of Core Solutions, and Growth Across All Three Business Segments.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) today announced that it has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America. IC Group grew 115% from 2022 to 2025.

IC Group's President & CEO, Duncan McCready, said, "Being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a strong endorsement of the growth we've delivered across all three of our business segments. That growth is a result of the product-market fit of our core solution across our business lines, the trust we've built with Fortune 500 companies and professional sports teams to deliver consumer engagement at scale, and great customers who push us to innovate every day. These fundamentals will help us continue to grow into the future. We're well positioned to keep building on them. "

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About IC Group

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams across live events, digital ecosystems, and mobile channels. Operating at the intersection of marketing, technology, and commerce, we simplify the complexities of modern consumer engagement for customers on a global scale.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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