Irving, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - DynaResource, Inc. (OTCQX: DYNR) ("DynaResource", or "Company") today announced the results of the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") that was held on November 18, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time.

At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders elected Brent Omland, Rohan Hazelton, Dale Petrini and Maria Virginia Anzola to serve as Class I Directors and Phillip A. Rose to serve as the Class II Director until the next annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified, or until their earlier death, resignation or removal. Additionally, at the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders approved an amendment to the DynaResource, Inc. 2024 Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance under the plan, approved an amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company's capital stock from 60,001,000 to 120,001,000 and to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share, from 40,000,000 to 100,000,000, approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, and ratified the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2026 fiscal year.

"We are pleased that all proposals were successfully approved at our Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would like to thank our stockholders for their continued support and participation, and I look forward to building on the progress we have made as we work to strengthen the Company and create long-term shareholder value," stated Rohan Hazelton, President and CEO of DynaResource. "On behalf of DynaResource, our Board of Directors and management team, I would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to Mr. Oscar Cabrera and Dr. Quinton Hennigh for their valuable contributions during their respective tenures on the Board. Oscar's legal expertise and guidance have been particularly valuable as we worked to strengthen our corporate governance practices, enhance transparency and improve oversight across the organization. Quinton's extensive geological knowledge and technical expertise have provided important insight into our exploration strategy, resource development and ongoing mine optimization initiatives. We are grateful to both for their dedication, guidance and contributions to the Company's progress."

About DynaResource

DynaResource is a junior gold mining producer trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "DYNR". DynaResource is actively mining and expanding the historic San Jose de Gracia gold mining district in Sinaloa, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of DynaResource, Inc.

Rohan Hazelton

President & CEO

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