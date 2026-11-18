The Estate by sbe Announces Today: The Future of Living with Over $1 Billion in Branded Luxury Residential Development

The Estate is Co-founded by Global Hotelier Sam Nazarian along with #1 New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and the USA's #1 Life and Business Strategist Tony Robbins and Global Music Icon Marc Anthony

The Estate by sbe is defining a new category: luxury longevity hospitality, where immersive resorts, residences and longevity clubs are designed from the ground up to help people live longer, feel stronger and thrive.

The Estate Residences Coral Gables, The Estate Residences Tampa and The Estate Resort & Residences El Salvador mark the beginning of a new era of luxury living.

The Estate's partnership with top developers across the globe is only beginning, with an additional 13 luxury resorts and branded residential projects in the pipeline, placing the brand at the forefront of the luxury hospitality and real estate sector.

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Estate by sbe, with Sam Nazarian and Tony Robbins at the helm, today announced the brand's strategic expansion with three ground-breaking projects - The Estate Residences Coral Gables, The Estate Residences Tampa and The Estate Resort & Residences El Salvador.

DaGrosa Capital Development Partners LLC (DCDP) is developing the Coral Gables residential property, Property Markets Group (PMG) and Liberty Group will partner on the Tampa development, and Sansone Group will lead development in El Salvador on behalf of Grupo Guerrero.

These projects integrate cutting-edge longevity science, sophisticated design and world-class hospitality, responding to growing global demand for wellness-driven real estate. Sales of the Florida projects are anticipated to launch in 2027 and El Salvador early in 2028.

Sam Nazarian comments, "After decades cultivating experiences that push the boundaries of hospitality, we saw an opportunity to shape what comes next in the world and how we make a difference in the way people live, perform and optimize. No other luxury brand integrates health and longevity at this depth and we believe we will be the largest longevity ecosystem in the world. Through our exclusive brand alliances and partnerships with the world's best developers, The Estate delivers an unrivaled market differentiation."

Tony Robbins added, "We're at the beginning of a fundamental shift in how people want to live. Luxury consumers are thinking differently about health, longevity and quality of life, and our vision for The Estate is health as a way of life. We are creating environments that are designed to support our biology, homes that incorporate nutrition, movement, restoration and performance seamlessly and elegantly in the everyday environment. The Estate brings science, design and experience together to improve human performance and quality of life."

THE ESTATE RELATIONSHIPS

Led by Nazarian, life and business strategist Tony Robbins, co-founder of The Estate, and Marc Anthony, internationally known singer and actor, the platform brings together a global team of visionaries focused on redefining the relationship between luxury hospitality, living and long-term wellbeing. In addition to Fountain Life, The Estate has curated a roster of the world's leading owners and developers with a targeted focus on luxury and wellness real estate. The Estate continues to expand its development partnerships across the globe with a pipeline of 13 signed luxury resort and branded residential projects.

Sam Nazarian commented, "I am incredibly grateful to build this business together with my dear friends Tony and Marc - titans in their fields and an inspiration to me every day. And together, we are honored to partner with the world's most renowned and respected developers. DaGrosa Capital Development Partners, PMG and Liberty Group, and Sansone Group carry a legacy of excellence and innovation in their respective sectors. Our growth strategy for The Estate is to build lasting relationships with partners who share our mission to create transformative places, experiences and communities where longevity thrives, and luxury serves a greater purpose."

THE ESTATE EXPANDS LONGEVITY WORLDWIDE

Outside the United States, today The Estate is announcing a country-defining mixed-use destination in El Salvador in partnership with Grupo Guerrero, developer Sansone Group and SalvaLand, a Salvadoran development and impact firm. The Estate Resort & Residences in El Salvador, master planned by Arquitectonica, covers 1,000 acres and five miles of pristine coastline on the country's Pacific coast. This multi-billion-dollar master-planned destination will be anchored by nearly 500 luxury residences, a 125-key resort, 30,000 square-foot longevity club, equestrian, surf club, beach club, championship 18-hole golf, and El Salvador's first superyacht marina.

Marc Anthony commented: "The Estate El Salvador is incredibly unique. This is about a country rewriting its story. We consider it a privilege to help tell that story, and our entire team at sbe and The Estate are honored to partner with Grupo Guerrero to help build a truly transformational legacy for the country."

Together, these projects in Florida and El Salvador reflect the brand's vision to integrate longevity, wellness, and luxury hospitality into new real estate models, destinations and experiences around the world.

THE FUTURE OF THE ESTATE

Sam Nazarian said, "Two years ago, we committed to 15 resorts and residences and 10 longevity clubs. Today we have more than 13 deals signed across 6 countries and we're incredibly excited that Coral Gables, Tampa and El Salvador are the first three to debut for The Estate."

Additionally in 2027, The Estate, in partnership with Fountain Life, will debut two new urban longevity clubs in Los Angeles' Century City and at One Thousand Museum in Downtown Miami.

Tony Robbins commented, "The magic behind The Estate lies in our strategic partnerships with industry pioneers like Fountain Life. This enables us to bring decades of expertise in functional medicine and the world's most cutting-edge diagnostics to elevate our promise to deliver an unparalleled luxury longevity experience."

The growth of the brand's residential portfolio marks a significant next step in its evolution, extending The Estate's vision far beyond hospitality to connect to people directly from the comfort of their home. Residents join a global ecosystem of like-minded individuals who seek to optimize their lives. Benefits include access to sbe's global hospitality and entertainment portfolio, cutting-edge and health and wellness partners and personal longevity butler.

Media Contact

Levy Public Relations

theestate@levypublicrelations.com

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