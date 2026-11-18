Peñoles and Atlas Renewable Energy sign a 20-year agreement to strengthen renewable supply and advance the decarbonization of Peñoles' operations with solar energy and battery storage

The project will be built in the state of Coahuila and comprises 269 MWp of solar generation paired with a battery storage system to supply Peñoles with approximately 550 GWh per year.





With this renewable energy contract in Mexico, Atlas expands a portfolio of large energy consumers that includes leading Latin American companies across the mining, metals, chemical, cement, and technology sectors.





The supply will contribute to Peñoles' long-term strategy to increase the share of renewable energy in its operations, adding energy storage that provides greater flexibility to meet the needs of an industrial operation with continuous electricity demand.

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peñoles, one of Mexico's leading mining and metallurgical groups, and Atlas Renewable Energy have signed a 20-year renewable energy supply agreement for the development of a solar generation and storage project located in the state of Coahuila.

The supply will help meet part of the electricity demand of Peñoles' operations in northern Mexico and is part of the company's strategy to strengthen the energy competitiveness of its processes and increase its use of renewable sources.

The project will begin operations in the first half of 2029 and will feature 269 MWp of solar capacity together with a battery storage system, which combined will supply approximately 550 GWh per year. That volume is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of more than 317,000 Mexican households1.

For an energy-intensive industry, the addition of storage is a meaningful component, enabling better management of the electricity supply profile. The contracted solution comprises renewable energy, Clean Energy Certificates (CELs), and capacity, contributing to greater operational flexibility and a long-term energy strategy.

The agreement reinforces Peñoles' commitment to decarbonizing its operations and secures a reliable, long-term electricity supply at competitive costs. According to its 2025 Sustainability Report, 49.9% of the electricity the company consumed came from renewable sources2; the new supply is estimated to avoid approximately 244,000 tons of CO2 equivalent per year, further advancing this strategy3.

With this agreement, Atlas Renewable Energy adds its first renewable energy supply contract with a private client in Mexico, expanding its regional track record of long-term agreements with leading companies in the mining, metallurgical, chemical, cement, and technology sectors.

"Mexican industry needs to secure energy today to strengthen the economy and sustain growth in the decades ahead. This contract shows that solar energy paired with storage is a competitive option for the country's large industries - a technology in which Atlas is a leader across Latin America. We thank Peñoles for its trust in our development and implementation capabilities, and we look forward to supporting its growth and that of the country's mining industry," said Camilo Serrano, Country Manager for Mexico at Atlas Renewable Energy.

During the project's development and construction, Atlas expects to generate local hiring and training opportunities, with the goal of fostering local supply chains that contribute to the economic growth of the state of Coahuila.

About Atlas Renewable Energy

Atlas Renewable Energy has developed, financed, built, and operated large-scale renewable energy infrastructure in Latin America since 2017, with an asset base of more than 10.8 GW. In Mexico, all of its projects have been tied to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE): the Guajiro (129 MWp) solar plant in Hidalgo and La Pimienta (445 MWp) in Campeche, both in operation, and Concepción Mendizábal, recently awarded under the mixed-model scheme.

With a presence in the region's main markets, Atlas has a team experienced in global energy markets and a proven track record in ESG criteria and territorial development. Its strategy focuses on supporting large energy consumers - including the technology sector - in their transition to renewable sources, with reliable solutions that meet their needs and generate a positive impact in the communities where it operates.

Learn more: Atlas Renewable Energy

References

1 Household equivalence. Calculation based on an annual supply of 550,000,000 kWh and a reference consumption of 289 kWh per two-month period per household: 550,000,000 ÷ (289 × 6) = approximately 317,186 households. The reference comes from a 2017 SENER publication and does not represent an updated residential average. Secretaría de Energía: "Faltan 2 días para el inicio del Horario de Verano."

2 Peñoles' energy strategy. Share of renewable sources in electricity consumption and the strategy to reduce costs and carbon footprint. Peñoles: 2025 Sustainability Report, "Climate Change."

3 Estimate of avoided emissions. Reference calculation: 550,000 MWh per year × 0.444 tCO2e/MWh = 244,200 tons of CO2e per year. The 2024 emission factor for Mexico's National Electric System is used to estimate the emissions associated with an equivalent volume of grid electricity; it is not a measurement of actual future reductions. Official notice: National Electric System Emission Factor 2024.

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