Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Impact Development Group Inc. (TSXV: IMPT) ("Impact", "IDG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on November 16, 2026. At the Meeting, a total of 14,859,546 common shares of the Company ("Shares") were voted, representing 86.64% of the outstanding Shares.

All of the following director nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting: Thomas Wenz, Sophie Galper-Komet, Joshua Lebovic, Oscar Hilt Tatum and Keenan Gentry.

The Company's shareholders approved the fixing of the number of directors of the Company at five and elected the following five nominees as directors of the Company: Thomas Wenz, Sophie Galper-Komet, Joshua Lebovic, Oscar Hilt Tatum and Keenan Gentry. Each director will hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless his or her office is earlier vacated in accordance with the Company's governing documents and applicable law.

The shareholders appointed Horizon Assurance LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year

The shareholders also passed an ordinary resolution re-approving the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan, in the form set out as Schedule "A" to the Management Information Circular dated September, 30, 2026.

About Impact

Impact is a Panamanian based real estate developer that provides affordable housing solutions to Panama's growing middle-class supported by a longstanding subsidized government program. The vision of IDG is effectuated by a vertically integrated model which coordinates all services necessary to develop high-quality residential and commercial buildings, including land acquisition, financing, architectural, engineering, off-site manufacturing, general contracting, property management, and administration.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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