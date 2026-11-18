Revenue increases 14.5% in Q3 and 18.8% year-to-date; installed in-building devices grow 16% year-over-year

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: EDY) ("Eddy" or the "Company"), a provider of smart water metering and monitoring solutions for commercial and multi-family residential properties, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Q3 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenue

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company generated revenue of $1,423,920, an increase of $179,844, or 14.5%, compared with $1,244,076 in the corresponding period of 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, revenue increased $635,997, or 18.8%, to $4,015,261, compared with $3,379,264 for the same period in 2025.

Net Loss

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported a net loss of $721,604, compared with a net loss of $76,175 in the corresponding period of 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported a net loss of $2,612,848, compared with a net loss of $1,841,317 in the corresponding period of 2025.

The reported comparative results for 2025 include the benefit of a non-recurring provision reversal of $1,041,431. During the third quarter of 2025, following the settlement of a claim, the Company reversed a previously recorded provision. This non-recurring, non-cash accounting adjustment favourably impacted the Company's reported net loss for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

To provide additional context regarding year-over-year performance, excluding the benefit of this provision reversal, the comparative net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025, would have been $1,117,606. Compared with this adjusted amount, the Company's net loss of $721,604 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, represents an improvement of $396,002.

Similarly, excluding the benefit of the provision reversal, the comparative net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, would have been $2,882,748. Compared with this adjusted amount, the Company's net loss of $2,612,848 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, represents an improvement of $269,900.

These adjusted net loss comparisons are non-IFRS financial measures provided to assist investors in assessing the Company's year-over-year financial performance by excluding the impact of the non-recurring provision reversal recognized in the comparative period. These measures should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, net loss reported in accordance with IFRS.

Operational Revenue - Non-IFRS Financial Measure

Operational revenue is a non-IFRS financial measure that represents total billings under customer contracts, including monthly monitoring subscriptions, equipment rentals and sales, project management services, and installation activities. Operational revenue is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Operational revenue differs from reported IFRS revenue primarily because customer billings and revenue recognition under IFRS may occur in different periods depending on the nature of the customer arrangement and the applicable revenue recognition requirements. Accordingly, operational revenue should be considered as a supplemental measure of customer billings and not as a substitute for IFRS revenue.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, operational revenue totalled $2,017,811, compared with $2,188,275 in the corresponding period of 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, operational revenue increased to $7,685,237 from $6,551,066 in the corresponding 2025 period, representing an increase of $1,134,171, or approximately 17.3%.

Recurring Billings and Average Monthly Recurring Revenue - Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Recurring billings are a non-IFRS financial measure representing billings associated with the Company's contracted monthly monitoring and equipment arrangements. The measure is intended to provide supplemental information regarding the recurring billing component of the Company's business. Recurring billings are not equivalent to IFRS revenue and are not a standardized financial measure under IFRS.

The Company generates billings under a combination of monthly and annual customer arrangements. As a result, the timing of billings may differ from the timing of revenue recognition under IFRS. Management uses recurring billings and average monthly recurring revenue as supplemental operating measures when evaluating the Company's recurring billing activity.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, recurring billings totalled $969,805, compared with $790,452 in the corresponding period of 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, recurring billings increased to $2,966,321 from $2,518,251 in the corresponding 2025 period, representing an increase of approximately 17.8%.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7694/324769_04edf29994c1eb8c_001full.jpg

Based on the nine-month average monthly recurring revenue, the annualized recurring billing run-rate was approximately $4.0 million.

Operating Metrics and Supplemental Business Indicators

The Company monitors certain operating metrics and supplemental business indicators that management uses to assess the deployment of its solutions, business development, customer demand and visibility into future contracted revenue. These metrics are not financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and should not be considered substitutes for IFRS financial measures or viewed in isolation as indicators of the Company's financial performance.

In-Building Devices

The Company monitors the number of in-building devices installed as an operating metric reflecting the deployment of its smart water metering and leak protection solutions.

As of September 30, 2026, Eddy had 145,847 in-building devices installed, compared with 125,832 as of September 30, 2025, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 16%.

The installed-device count is an operating metric used by management to monitor the deployment and adoption of the Company's solutions. While this metric provides an indication of the scale of the Company's installed device base, it does not, on its own, provide an indication of market share, customer retention, profitability or future financial performance.

Contracted Sales Backlog

The Company's contracted sales backlog is a supplemental operating metric used by management to assess market traction and demand for its leak-protection solutions and to monitor the estimated value of future contracted revenue. Given the nature of the new construction development cycle, revenue from contracts secured in a particular quarter generally materializes once construction commences, which typically occurs within several quarters to approximately two years following contract execution.

As at September 30, 2026, the Company's contracted sales backlog totalled approximately $39.65 million, compared with $35.43 million as at December 31, 2025, representing an increase of approximately $4.22 million, or 11.9%, during the nine-month period. The backlog represents the estimated value of future revenue associated with underlying customer agreements, which have a weighted average remaining term of approximately seven years. Accordingly, the backlog provides an indication of potential future revenue streams and reflects the long-term nature of the Company's customer relationships.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, additions to the contracted sales backlog from new equipment and monitoring contracts, including renewals and amendments to existing contracts, totalled approximately $12.47 million. These additions were offset by approximately $7.69 million in billings and $0.56 million in net contract terminations related to the Eddy brand.

The contracted sales backlog is an operating indicator and should not be interpreted as recognized revenue, deferred revenue or a measure of future financial performance. The timing and amount of revenue ultimately recognized may vary depending on construction commencement, customer requirements, contract amendments, cancellations and other factors affecting the underlying agreements.

About Eddy

Eddy is a North American provider and developer of smart water metering products and monitoring services for commercial and multi-family residential properties. Eddy's solutions help property owners and developers protect, control, and conserve water usage through advanced sensing devices and behavioral learning software. For more information, visit www.eddysolutions.com .

For further details on the Company's financial performance, please review the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and 2025, available on Eddy's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations and are based on assumptions and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis under "Risks and Uncertainties," available on SEDAR+. Eddy undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324769