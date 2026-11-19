Payward has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire data-driven VC and asset manager Tribe Capital Management making private markets the newest layer of Payward's platform.

Payward, Inc., an integrated financial services and market infrastructure platform, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tribe Capital Management, Inc., a venture capital and asset-management platform that uses AI and data science to underwrite and deploy capital across early- and late-stage private investments.

Customers increasingly demand access to early-stage companies, private-market opportunities, and emerging AI and technology investments. Tribe Capital's capabilities across these segments will become a key part of Payward's Asset Management pillar.

Tribe Capital brings investment sourcing, underwriting, portfolio construction, and fund-management capabilities that complement Payward's existing infrastructure. They will expand the range of investment products available across Payward's consumer, professional, and institutional client base.

"Joining Payward gives us the opportunity to bring Tribe's investment approach to a global financial platform," said Jonathan Hsu, co-founder of Tribe Capital. "We see a strong fit between our investment approach and Payward's infrastructure, distribution, and product-building capabilities."

Payward plans to build on Tribe Capital's existing investment platform to develop new private-market offerings that draw on its infrastructure and distribution. The combination will connect investment origination and asset management with capabilities across custody, trading, collateral, and tokenization. Tribe Capital is expected to operate within Payward's Asset Management pillar, alongside Trading, Banking, Services, and AI.

Tribe Capital, which has $2.7 billion in assets under management, invests across early- and late-stage private companies through commingled funds and co-investment vehicles. It was founded in 2018 on the premise that investment decisions in startups could be faster and better by paying close attention to operating and product-engagement data. Its portfolio spans companies applying AI and advanced software across technology and financial infrastructure.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including required consents, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Advisors

Moelis Company LLC served as financial advisor to Payward, with Jones Day and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen Katz serving as legal counsel and Morrison Foerster serving as regulatory counsel. Ropes Gray served as legal counsel to Tribe Capital.

About Payward

Payward, Inc. is an integrated financial services and market infrastructure platform advancing an open, global financial system. Built on a single shared architecture, Payward enables customers to hold, trade, earn, pay, and invest across asset classes without friction or fragmentation.

At its core, Payward provides the infrastructure layer behind Kraken and a growing set of purpose-built products, including NinjaTrader, Breakout, xStocks, and CF Benchmarks.

Payward separates infrastructure from product expression. Each product surface is designed for a specific customer segment, regulatory regime, and use case, while operating on the same global foundation:

One global liquidity pool

One unified risk and margin engine

One collateral and settlement system

One compliance and licensing framework

This shared architecture allows Payward to scale efficiently, launch new products at low marginal cost, and serve diverse global markets while maintaining consistent risk management, regulatory integrity, and operational resilience.

About Tribe Capital Management

Tribe Capital is a venture capital firm focused on harnessing AI and data science to deploy capital with precision into N-of-1 companies, including Shiprocket (NSE: SHIPROCKET), SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX), Applied Intuition, Apollo.io, and Kapital. Founded in 2018 by Arjun Sethi, Jonathan Hsu, and Ted Maidenberg. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with $2.7 billion in assets under management.

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Contacts:

Lauren Post

press@payward.com