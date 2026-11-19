Recognition highlights JUSDA's global supply chain network, manufacturing expertise, and digital innovation capabilities.

Guangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - JUSDA Supply Chain Management International Co., Ltd. (JUSDA) has been named to the 2026 Forbes China Global Logistics Flagship Brands 30 list, announced at the Forbes China Multinational Logistics Industry 30&30 Awards Ceremony in Guangzhou.





JUSDA Named Among Forbes China's 2026 Global Logistics Flagship Brands

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The recognition reflects JUSDA's global supply chain network, extensive experience in lean supply chain management for manufacturers, and continued investment in digital innovation.

Recognizing Excellence in Global Logistics

Launched for the first time in 2026, the Forbes China Multinational Logistics Industry 30&30 Selection recognizes companies demonstrating strong capabilities in international logistics and supply chain operations.

The selection evaluates companies across three key dimensions: trade capabilities, technological capabilities, and global networks, taking into account international business operations, overseas fulfillment capabilities, innovation, and industry influence.

The Flagship Brands category focuses on established logistics companies with extensive global networks, scalable operations, and a significant industry presence.

JUSDA's inclusion reflects its integrated capabilities in global supply chain management and its longstanding commitment to supporting the international expansion of manufacturing enterprises.

Connecting Global Manufacturing Through End-to-End Supply Chain Integration

In its official industry analysis, Forbes China highlighted JUSDA as a representative of manufacturing-focused supply chain management, recognizing its C2M2C (Customer to Manufacture to Consumer) end-to-end supply chain model.

Built around the evolving global production footprints of manufacturers, JUSDA's C2M2C approach connects procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and final delivery within an integrated supply chain framework.

Drawing on extensive experience in high-tech electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, automotive, and new energy industries, JUSDA integrates international transportation, overseas warehousing, customs services, and local fulfillment capabilities to support coordination across global production and distribution networks.

Today, JUSDA's global supply chain network includes:

More than 155 service locations worldwide

Over 2.5 million square meters of warehousing and distribution space

Service coverage across more than 600 key cities

48 logistics operations centers across Greater China

More than 2,000 international ocean, air, and rail routes

These capabilities enable JUSDA to provide integrated supply chain services that support manufacturers as they expand their international operations and manage increasingly complex global production networks.

Advancing Global Supply Chain Management Through Digital Innovation

Beyond its physical logistics infrastructure, JUSDA continues to strengthen its digital supply chain capabilities through JusLink, its proprietary digital supply chain collaboration platform.

By integrating supply chain control tower capabilities and AI technologies, JusLink supports end-to-end visibility, cross-regional resource coordination, and risk management across global supply chain operations.

These capabilities help manufacturers improve operational efficiency and move toward more connected, intelligent, and lean supply chain management.

Supporting the Global Expansion of Manufacturing

JUSDA's inclusion in the 2026 Forbes China Global Logistics Flagship Brands 30 list recognizes its global operational footprint, manufacturing supply chain expertise, and digital innovation initiatives.

Looking ahead, JUSDA will continue strengthening its international network and local operational capabilities while advancing its C2M2C supply chain model.

Through integrated global supply chain services and digital innovation, JUSDA remains committed to helping Chinese manufacturers expand internationally and operate more efficiently across global markets.

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