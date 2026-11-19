Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (TSXV: YEG) ("Yorkton" or the "Company") announces its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"The Company continues to focus on growing and strengthening its Alberta operations," said Ben Lui, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The acquisition of The Crystallina Residence earlier this year expanded our residential rental portfolio in Edmonton, while the recent acquisition of Lui International Group Inc., which provides property management services for our Alberta properties, represents an important step toward vertically integrating our operations. We believe Alberta provides greater opportunities to leverage our operational expertise and generate long-term value for shareholders. Our ongoing efforts to sell the British Columbia investment properties will allow us to better focus our attention and resources on Alberta, while also generating proceeds to help address the Company's upcoming convertible debenture maturities in early 2027."

Q3 2026 Financial Highlights

As at September 30, 2026, Yorkton had total assets of $176.77 million, which included 702 residential rental units and one commercial rental unit across 11 multi-family rental properties with a total fair market value of $165.69 million and one commercial rental property with 28,026 square feet of net leasable area, together with an adjacent parking lot, with a total fair market value of $8.87 million.

Yorkton's strategy is to focus on expanding its portfolio in Alberta, where the Company believes it can more effectively leverage its operational expertise. Consistent with this strategy, and in consideration of upcoming convertible debenture maturities in early 2027, the Company is pursuing the sale of its investment properties in British Columbia.

As at September 30, 2026, six British Columbia investment properties, comprising 128 residential rental units, were classified as held for sale, with an aggregate fair value of $25.64 million. Related liabilities included $0.13 million of refundable security deposits and $9.30 million of mortgages payable. As management determined that British Columbia represents a separate geographical area of operations, the results of the British Columbia properties classified as held for sale have been presented as discontinued operations in the current and comparative periods.

Continuing Residential Rental Operations

The following table summarizes the operating results of the Company's residential rental properties classified as continuing operations:





Three months ended





September 30,

2026



September 30,

2025



% change





















Rental revenue $ 2,751,889

$ 1,863,216



48%















Net operating income $ 1,593,068

$ 1,116,568



55%















Weighted average number of units

574



390



47%















Average occupancy rate

94%



97%



(3%)















Average monthly rental revenue per unit $ 1,701

$ 1,640



4%







Nine months ended





September 30,

2026



September 30,

2025



% change





















Rental revenue $ 8,125,927

$ 5,436,406



50%















Net operating income $ 4,933,734

$ 3,244,268



52%















Weighted average number of units

564



390



45%















Average occupancy rate

94%



96%



(2%)















Average monthly rental revenue per unit $ 1,696

$ 1,615



5%



The increases in residential rental revenue and net operating income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 were primarily attributable to the acquisition of "The Crystallina Residence", as previously announced on January 16, 2026. The Crystallina Residence is a 184-unit multi-family residential complex constructed in 2016, comprising three condominium-quality buildings and a free standing amenity building in Edmonton, Alberta.

Discontinued Operations

The net loss from discontinued operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $592,924 and $4,781,816, respectively, compared to net income of $653,694 and $824,247 in the comparative periods in 2025.

The change in results was primarily attributable to fair value decreases of $740,851 and $5,653,128 in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively, compared to fair value increases of $500,000 in the comparative periods in 2025. The fair value decreases in 2026 were primarily driven by changes in market capitalization rates.

Overall Financial Results

Yorkton reported a net loss and comprehensive loss of $700,675 and $5,108,573 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively, compared to net income and comprehensive income of $62,900 and $980,869 in the same periods in 2025.

The change in overall financial results was primarily attributable to fair value decreases of $740,851 and $5,653,128 in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively, compared to fair value increases of $100,000 and $1,424,577 in the comparative periods in 2025. The fair value decreases in 2026 were primarily driven by changes in market capitalization rates.

Commercial rental revenue and net operating income from the Company's Alberta commercial property and British Columbia commercial unit were not significant during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

About Yorkton

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. is a growth-oriented real estate investment company committed to providing shareholders with growing assets through accretive acquisitions, organic growth, and the active management of multi-family rental properties with significant upside potential. Our current geographical focus is in Alberta, supported by a diversified and growing economy and strong population in-migration. Our business objectives are to achieve growing Net Operating Income ("NOI") and asset values in our multi-family rental property portfolio in strategic markets across Western Canada.

The management team at Yorkton Equity Group Inc. has well over 35 years of prior real estate experience in acquiring and managing rental assets.

Further information about Yorkton is available on the Company's website at www.yorktonequitygroup.com and the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of Yorkton. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Yorkton. Although Yorkton believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Yorkton can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Yorkton disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable securities laws or any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a person in the United States absent an exemption from the registration requirement

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