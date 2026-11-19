New Orange County firm, founded by business operators and AI builders, incubated by global aerospace and defense supply chain company (Verify) delivers working systems and measured results in weeks.

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Vai, an AI transformation firm founded by experienced business and AI practitioners, launched to modernize how middle market companies operate, bringing humans and AI together to work as one. The firm's premise is direct: the AI capabilities companies need already exist. The challenge is to integrate them into everyday business operations so people and systems do what they do best - and demonstrate a measurable return. Vai helps companies do both, at speed.

Research shows the gap. MIT's NANDA initiative found 95 percent of enterprise generative AI pilots deliver no measurable P&L impact. PwC's 2026 CEO survey found 56 percent of chief executives report neither higher revenue nor lower cost from AI. For Vai's founders, closing that gap means reaching the work pilots rarely touch: the everyday hand-offs between systems that carry people forward.

"Most companies are using AI, and very few can find its value in the P&L," said Nate Nelson, co-founder of Vai. "We have spent our careers inside that gap. It is full of work that never got into any system, carried by people who know the rules by heart. We started Vai to go get that work, rebuild it with AI inside, and hand the company a system it owns with a number it can measure."

Vai works in two stages. DIRECTION aligns a leadership team on the work that matters and the number that will prove it. BUILD delivers one workflow at a time in four to eight weeks, measured against an agreed baseline, then handed to the client's own team to operate. As the workflows are rewired and the systems and data become more integrated, Vai partners with the organization to weave into their current operating model and infrastructure. Security, controls, and governance are built into every stage, with client data remaining in the client's preferred environment.

Vai's founders bring significant experience reshaping how organizations work and rewiring businesses to compete in the human + AI-integrated era, from running operations and transformations at scale to building enterprise AI systems since the first deployments of IBM Watson.

Vai is incubated by Verify, the 50-year-old global leader of Supplier Performance Management solutions to the Aerospace and Defense supply chain. Verify's Chief Financial Officer, André Wright, serves as one of Vai's three founders.

"Verify has always delivered nimble, high-impact solutions for its clients. We recognized Vai's vision and capabilities early and quickly saw how the firm's design serves two purposes," said Kathleen Boyle, President and CEO of Verify. "It strengthens and extends the value we bring to the Aerospace and Defense supply chain, while offering any organization looking to reshape how humans and AI work together a nimble partner - one that starts with the work and proves the results. That is why we chose to incubate Vai and to bring our CFO to the founding table."

"For most companies, we are past the threshold as to whether AI can be valuable," said Mark Roboff, co-founder of Vai. "Even if no new model shipped for three years, what is possible today will not change. The question for a CEO is no longer what AI can do. It is what you will do with it, and how you change the way you work."

Vai serves the middle market with clients across aerospace and defense, precision and industrial manufacturing, hospitality and travel, automotive and aftermarket, healthcare, and supply chain and logistics. The firm is based in Orange County, California with a global reach. Vai's founders are André Wright, Mark Roboff, and Nate Nelson. More at vaiglobal.ai

About Verify: Since 1976 Verify has served as a global leader in Supplier Performance Management (SPM) and Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) solutions specializing in the aerospace, defense, high-tech, and quality-critical manufacturing industries.

About Vai: Vai is an AI transformation firm that modernizes the way small and mid-sized businesses work, with humans and AI working as one. Its founders are experienced business operators and AI builders who deliver working systems, measured results and teams that can run them, one workflow at a time.

Media contact: Mark Roboff at connect@vaiglobal.ai

SOURCE: Verify Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/vai-to-modernize-the-middle-market-humans-and-ai-working-as-one-1253796