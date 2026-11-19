Cle Elum, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - This winter, Suncadia Resort invites guests, families, homeowners, and visitors to experience an expanded Winterfest, featuring an exciting lineup of new holiday traditions, beloved returning experiences, and unforgettable festive moments across the destination. From sparkling lights and a holiday market to an aerial drone display and ice skating, Winterfest transforms Suncadia into the Pacific Northwest's premier mountain holiday destination, offering guests countless ways to create memories together throughout the season.

New this year, Winterfest will feature a Tree Lighting Series every weekend in the heart of its new retail village Suncadia Social, creating even more opportunities for guests to gather and experience the magic of the holiday season. Each lighting ceremony will bring the community together with festive entertainment from the Dicken's Carolers, seasonal treats, and family-friendly activities, culminating in the illumination of Suncadia's spectacular holiday tree.

Winterfest will also debut a breathtaking Holiday Drone Show, made possible through support from the Kittitas County Lodging Tax Fund. Hundreds of synchronized drones will transform the night sky with dazzling holiday-themed displays, offering guests a unique and memorable experience unlike any other in the region. Guests can also enjoy seasonal shopping opportunities with its Christmas Market on select weekends, along with a wide variety of holiday programming throughout the resort.

Back by popular demand is the return of real ice skating, made possible through support from a Suncadia Fund for Community Enhancement grant. Whether gliding across the ice with loved ones or taking in the festive atmosphere from the sidelines, guests can enjoy one of winter's most timeless traditions in the heart of the Cascade Mountains.

"Winterfest at Suncadia is a tradition many Washington families have come to love, and this year's lineup brings even more opportunities to create lasting holiday memories," said Houston Perkins, General Manager and VP of Suncadia Hospitality. "From our new weekly tree lighting celebrations and holiday drone show to the return of real ice skating, Winterfest continues to evolve while staying true to the traditions guests look forward to each year."

Guests looking to fully immerse themselves in the Winterfest experience can book a stay through the Suncadia Home Collective, a curated collection of premium vacation homes ranging from cozy mountain retreats to spacious gathering places for families and groups. The collection includes homes within The Residences at Suncadia Social, Suncadia's newest residential neighborhood, located just steps from Suncadia Social retail village, the hub of many Winterfest festivities. With convenient access to seasonal events, dining, shopping, and entertainment, these homes provide the perfect home base for enjoying the holiday season while experiencing one of Suncadia's most exciting new neighborhoods firsthand.

Whether visiting for a weekend, gathering with family for the holidays, or considering a future home within the community, Winterfest offers the perfect opportunity to experience everything that makes Suncadia a special place to create lasting memories.

Winterfest begins November 26th, with activities and events scheduled through January 2, 2027. For a complete guide to Suncadia's holiday experiences visit SuncadiaWinterfest.com.

Suncadia Winterfest

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About Suncadia

Suncadia is a premier mountain resort and residential community in the Pacific Northwest. Located just 80 miles east of Seattle, the 6,400-acre destination offers a unique blend of luxury accommodations, year-round recreation, and breathtaking natural beauty. Resort amenities include guest suites and penthouses, a collection of upscale vacation homes, diverse dining experiences, a full-service spa and wellness programming, outdoor and indoor pools, two championship golf courses (Prospector and Rope Rider), and expansive meeting and event facilities. In June 2026, Suncadia unveiled Suncadia Social, a vibrant retail and dining village that serves as the heart of the resort, bringing together shopping, restaurants, gathering spaces, entertainment, and community events in a walkable mountain setting.

Beyond its resort offerings, Suncadia provides opportunities for homeowners to own a piece of this mountain paradise through a variety of residential neighborhoods surrounded by world-class amenities and stunning Cascade Mountain landscapes. As Washington's leading four-season mountain destination, Suncadia offers an extensive range of outdoor pursuits year-round, including hiking, biking, fishing, river floating, and horseback riding, as well as winter favorites such as cross-country skiing, ice skating, tubing, sledding, and snowshoeing.

For more information, visit suncadia.com, and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.





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