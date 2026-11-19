Management will host a live conference call on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 to discuss financial results and guidance.

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of planar lightwave circuit (PLC) optical chips for datacom, telecommunications, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced vision applications, today announced it will host a conference call and release financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2027 ended September 30, 2026, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Management will host a live conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET to discuss the company's results and guidance.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the company's investor relations website at https://www.enablence.com/investors. Following the call, a replay of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations website.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, markets and sells optical chips and sub systems, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC), on silicon-based chips for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data center and other rapidly growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging market uses for its technology, including medical devices, automotive LiDAR, and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California to manufacture chips designed by third party customers. For more information, visit: www.enablence.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions of management, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations that involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We caution our readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a few factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations are set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile.

Enablence does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: Enablence Technologies Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324813