Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a leading provider of optical chips and subsystems that perform communications, sensing and computing for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, today reported results for its first quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company has filed its unaudited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, and certifications (collectively, the "Financial Statements"), which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Commenting on the Company's first quarter fiscal 2027 results, Enablence CEO Todd Haugen said, "I am delighted to report that our first quarter results exceeded guidance with revenue of $4.2 million, representing growth of approximately 400% year over year. We also saw significant improvement in gross margin, which was 13.2%, representing our third consecutive quarter of positive gross margin. We saw strong execution in the quarter, continuing to capitalize on our position as the only vertically integrated, US-based provider of PLC optical chips and assemblies. Going forward, Enablence is well positioned to take share in the $7 trillion dollar market for AI infrastructure buildout as a provider of PLC optical chips, which are critical for networking and optical compute for AI data centers, FMCW LiDAR for autonomous vehicles and robotics, telecom infrastructure, aerospace and defense and medical imaging."

Haugen continued, "Another key growth driver is our optical assembly business, which continues to thrive. Growth in component assemblies, optical engines, and ultimately our optical modules and OCS systems will substantially drive revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and beyond. Supporting this expansion is our new end-to-end supply chain platform, operating outside of China, which offers significant value to our North American hyperscalers and Tier 1 module makers seeking to mitigate geopolitical risk. Our strategic growth plan is well on track, and we remain confident in our guidance for fiscal 2027."

Financial Highlights

First Quarter of Fiscal 2027:

Revenue: Total revenue was $4.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to $0.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of 400% year over year.

Gross Profit Margin: Gross profit was $0.6 million, compared to ($1.1) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, an improvement of $1.7 million. Gross margin was 13.2%, compared to negative (131.2%) in the same quarter last year, an improvement of 144 percentage points year over year.

Operating Income (Loss): Operating loss was ($2.8) million, compared to ($4.09) million for the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss): Net loss was ($5.7) million, compared to ($6.4) million for the same period last year.

Fiscal Year 2027 Guidance

For full fiscal year 2027, the Company expects revenue of between US$19.0 million and US$21.0 million, representing growth of almost 150% at the midpoint and reflecting the scalability of the Company's model with growing wafer capacity and higher production volumes.

The Company expects gross margin for fiscal 2027 to be between 25% and 35%, an improvement of approximately 46 percentage points year over year.

"This was a record first quarter, driven by a strong order book, better supply chain management and solid execution as we add wafer capacity and improve yields to push production volumes higher," said Steve Cohn, Enablence, CFO. "Our gross margin improvement shows the operating leverage in our model as volume expands, and we remain disciplined in our execution and costs management as we scale."

The "Financial Highlights" above are qualified in their entirety by the Financial Statements, which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile. For additional information on the Company, refer to the investor presentation of the Company, which is available on Enablence's website (www.enablence.com/investors) in the "Corporate - Investors" tab.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, markets and sells optical chips and subsystems, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLCs) on silicon-based chips, for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data center and other rapidly growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging uses for its technology, including medical devices, automotive LiDAR, and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California, to manufacture chips designed by third-party customers. For more information, visit www.enablence.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions of management, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations that involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We caution our readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a few factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations are set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence's issuer profile.

Enablence does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325670