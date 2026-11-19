DNV supports FAMID Biomedical Technology in achieving IVDR certification for its Class C IVD in six months

Certification supports European market access fora diagnostic test designed to aid the diagnosis of cervical precancerous lesions.

HOVIK, Norway, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DNV, an EU Notified Body for the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR), has issued an IVDR certificate to FAMID Biomedical Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd for its diagnostic test designed to support the early detection of cervical cancer.

The certification was completed in just six months, following assessment of the manufacturer's quality management system, clinical evidence and technical documentation.

FAMID Biomedical's newly certified E7 Oncoprotein Rapid Test Kit, classified as a Class C in vitro diagnostic medical device under the IVDR, is designed as an aid in the diagnosis of cervical epithelial cell lesions through the detection of HPV E7 oncoprotein in cervical cell samples. The product is intended for both professional laboratory use and self-testing.

While every conformity assessment is different, the project demonstrates what can be achieved when a manufacturer enters the process well prepared.

Jim Miao, CEO of FAMID Biomedical Technology said:

"Bringing medical technologies to market requires not only strong technical capabilities, but also a certification partner who understands the importance of timely market access. Working with DNV has been a highly positive experience. Their professionalism, technical expertise and collaborative approach gave us confidence throughout the certification process and helped us progress efficiently towards bringing our technology to market. For our business, having a reliable and responsive partner is invaluable as we continue to develop our business and expand into new markets."

Cecilie Gudesen Torp, Managing Director of Medical Technologies, Life Sciences at DNV commented:

"Achieving IVDR certification just six months after contract signing is a significant achievement and reflects both FAMID Biomedical Technology's preparation and the expertise and close coordination of our teams throughout the assessment process. IVDR places significantly greater requirements on many diagnostic manufacturers, and this project demonstrates what can be achieved when strong preparation, specialist expertise and effective project management come together. Most importantly, the certification supports FAMID Biomedical Technology in bringing its diagnostic technology to the European market."

DNV has built specialist IVDR competence and capacity across its global Medical Technologies organisation to support manufacturers navigating these requirements and is working with a growing portfolio of IVD manufacturers globally, combining local customer engagement with specialist regulatory and technical expertise across its international organization.

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