SCHLOSS JOHANNISBERG IS NAMED THE WORLD'S BEST VINEYARD 2026 AS THE LIST OF THE 50 BEST VINEYARDS IS REVEALED

Schloss Johannisberg in Rheingau, Germany, is named The World's Best Vineyard 2026 and The Best Vineyard in Europe

in Rheingau, Germany, is named The World's Best Vineyard 2026 and The Best Vineyard in Europe This year's ranking features vineyards from 15 destinations across six continents

The list includes vineyards from 31 wine regions, with five new entries making their debut on the ranking

Vasse Felix (No.17) in Margaret River, Australia, wins the Highest New Entry Award and The Best Vineyard in Australasia

(No.17) in Margaret River, Australia, wins the Highest New Entry Award and The Best Vineyard in Australasia Champagne Taittinger (No.11) in Champagne, France, receives the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Lexus, rising 39 places from No.50 in 2025

(No.11) in Champagne, France, receives the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Lexus, rising 39 places from No.50 in 2025 Montes (No.3) in Colchagua Valley, Chile, is named The Best Vineyard in South America, sponsored by Latam Airlines

(No.3) in Colchagua Valley, Chile, is named The Best Vineyard in South America, sponsored by Latam Airlines Creation (No.5) in Walker Bay, South Africa, is awarded The Best Vineyard in Africa

(No.5) in Walker Bay, South Africa, is awarded The Best Vineyard in Africa Château Kefraya in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon re-enters the list at No.18 and is named The Best Vineyard in the Middle East

in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon re-enters the list at No.18 and is named The Best Vineyard in the Middle East Jordan Vineyard & Winery (No.27) in Alexander Valley, USA, earns The Best Vineyard in North America

(No.27) in Alexander Valley, USA, earns The Best Vineyard in North America Aya Estate in Bulgaria's Struma Valley receives the first ever One to Watch Award, sponsored by Grupo Liderazgo, as part of The 50 Best Vineyards

in Bulgaria's Struma Valley receives the first ever One to Watch Award, sponsored by Grupo Liderazgo, as part of The 50 Best Vineyards Michel Rolland is posthumously honoured with the inaugural SevenRooms Icon Award

SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 50 Best Vineyards 2026 has unveiled its annual ranking this evening at Viña Don Melchor in Santiago, Chile, with Schloss Johannisberg in Rheingau, Germany taking the top spot. The awards ceremony celebrated outstanding vineyards from 15 destinations across six continents, recognising excellence in wine, hospitality and visitor experience.

For the full 1-50 list, please see the attached graphic at the bottom of this release.

Schloss Johannisberg in Rheingau, Germany, is named The World's Best Vineyard 2026 and The Best Vineyard in Europe. Rising from No.2 in 2025, the historic estate is renowned for its long association with riesling and its centuries of winemaking heritage. Visitors can explore the palace grounds, vineyards and historic cellars, including the renowned Bibliotheca Subterranea, while enjoying guided tastings and sweeping views across the Rheingau. Combining exceptional hospitality, a unique sense of place and one of the world's most iconic wine stories, the estate delivers a visitor experience that sets the benchmark for wine tourism globally.

Bodegas Ysios in Rioja, Spain takes the No.2 ranking on this year's list. Known for its iconic architecture and panoramic vineyard views, the estate has become one of Rioja's most recognised wine tourism destinations, offering visitors an immersive introduction to the region's wines and landscape. Its combination of design and hospitality has helped cement its reputation as Spain's leading vineyard experience.

Rikki Tidball, Managing Director of Awards & Rankings for The 50 Best Vineyards, comments: "Schloss Johannisberg is a truly deserving No.1 winner, combining more than 1,200 years of winemaking heritage with exceptional hospitality, a strong sense of place and an immersive visitor experience that brings the story of riesling to life. What makes this year's ranking particularly exciting is the diversity of vineyards represented, from established icons and returning favourites to standout new entries and remarkable achievements, also introducing The 50 Best Vineyards' first One to Watch Award. We are delighted to celebrate the people, places and experiences that make wine tourism so compelling, inspiring travellers to discover the world's most remarkable vineyard destinations for themselves."

Montes in Colchagua Valley, Chile, ranks No.3 and is named The Best Vineyard in South America, sponsored by Latam Airlines. Climbing seven places from No.10 in 2025, the estate welcomes visitors to its gravity-flow winery in Apalta, where vineyard tours and tastings showcase its wines and gastronomy at Fuegos de Apalta.

Creation in Walker Bay, South Africa, is ranked No.5 and named The Best Vineyard in Africa. Situated on the Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge, the estate brings together cool-climate wines, locally sourced food, art and nature through hosted tastings, gastronomic pairings and walks among its vineyards.

Champagne Taittinger in Champagne, France (No.11) receives the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Lexus, rising 39 places from No.50 in 2025. The vineyard is renowned for its champagne heritage and historic cellars, located in one of the world's most renowned and celebrated wine regions.

Vasse Felix in Margaret River, Australia, enters the ranking at No.17 and receives both the Highest New Entry Award and The Best Vineyard in Australasia. As Margaret River's founding wine estate, it offers hosted tastings and tours exploring the region's wine, culture and history, as well as access to The Vault, its historic wine museum, and a restaurant showcasing local produce.

Chateau Kefraya in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley re-enters the list at No.18 and is named The Best Vineyard in the Middle East. The estate spans 300 hectares of terraced slopes and brings together wine, art and culture, with a winemaking history rooted in the distinctive terroir of the Bekaa Valley.

Jordan Vineyard & Winery in Alexander Valley, USA, ranks No.27 and is named The Best Vineyard in North America. Its visitor experiences combine estate and winery tours with food pairings, offering guests the opportunity to explore the property's vineyards, culinary programme and award-winning hospitality.

Along with Vasse Felix, four additional vineyards enter the 1-50 ranking for the first time; Concha y Toro in Maipo Valley, Chile (No.23), Shafer Vineyards in Napa Valley, USA (No.34), Leeuwin Estate in Margaret River, Australia (No.41) and Champagne Philipponnat in Champagne, France (No.47).

Chateau Kefraya is joined by a further 10 vineyards making a re-entry into the ranking; Clos Apalta in Colchagua Valley, Chile (No.6), Quinta do Crasto in Douro Valley, Portugal (No.16), Bodegas Muga in Rioja, Spain (No.25), Szepsy Pince in Tokaj, Hungary (No.30), M. Chapoutier in Rhône Valley, France (No.36), Craggy Range in Hawke's Bay, New Zealand (No.39), Château Pichon Baron in Bordeaux, France (No.42), Delaire Graff Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa (No.43), Seppeltsfield in Barossa Valley, Australia (No.45) and Tokara Wine Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa (No.46).

In addition to this, Aya Estate in Bulgaria's Struma Valley was awarded The 50 Best Vineyards' inaugural One to Watch Award, sponsored by Grupo Liderazgo. The award recognises an emerging vineyard with an exceptional wine tourism offering that is making a significant impact within the industry and has the potential to feature in future editions of The 50 Best Vineyards ranking.

Finally, Michel Rolland was honoured posthumously with the SevenRooms Icon Award. The SevenRooms Icon Award has also been introduced to The 50 Best Vineyards for the first time this year and is a peer nominated award that recognises an individual who has made a signification contribution to wine tourism.

The Voting Process

The 50 Best Vineyards Academy is made up of 700+ wine and travel experts from around the world. To ensure global representation, the Academy is divided into 20 regions, each overseen by an Academy Chair who recruits a panel of voters. These panels comprise a balanced mix of sommeliers, wine journalists, travel specialists and experienced wine enthusiasts.

Each voter is asked to nominate seven vineyard experiences they believe to be among the finest in the world. Rather than following a fixed scoring system or set criteria, voters are encouraged to consider the overall quality of the visitor experience, including hospitality, atmosphere, activities and wine offering. To maintain a diverse and representative Academy, at least 25% of voters in each region are refreshed annually, while all voting remains strictly confidential. For the 2026 ranking, vineyards were required to receive votes from a minimum of two countries to be eligible for inclusion.

Best of the Best

Those in the elite group of No.1 ranked vineyards (listed below) have delivered on their exemplary reputations time and again and will be forever honoured as iconic vineyard destinations in the Best of the Best group. The following vineyards have topped the annual list of The 50 Best Vineyards of its history and were therefore not eligible for voting in 2026:

Vik - Millahue, Chile (2025)

Marqués de Riscal - Rioja, Spain (2024)

Catena Zapata - Mendoza, Argentina (2023)

Antinori nel Chianti Classico - Tuscany, Italy (2022)

Zuccardi Valle de Uco - Mendoza, Argentina (2019, 2020 & 2021)

Results

The full ranking of The 50 Best Vineyards 2026 was announced at the awards ceremony at Viña Don Melchor in Chile on the evening of Wednesday 18 November 2026. The ranking saw Schloss Johannisberg crowned The World's Best Vineyard 2026, alongside the presentation of the regional and special awards. The full results and award winners can be viewed via The 50 Best Vineyards website and social media channels.

EDITORS' NOTES:

1-50 List:

Position Vineyard Region 1 Schloss Johannisberg Rheingau 2 Bodegas Ysios Rioja 3 Montes Colchagua Valley 4 Maison Ruinart Champagne 5 Creation Walker Bay 6 Clos Apalta Colchagua Valley 7 Klein Constantia Western Cape 8 Château Smith Haut Lafitte Bordeaux 9 Château d'Yquem Bordeaux 10 Durigutti Family Winemakers Mendoza 11 Champagne Taittinger Champagne 12 Pago de Carraovejas Ribera del Duero 13 Casas del Bosque Casablanca Valley 14 Château Pape Clément Bordeaux 15 Bodegas Salentein Mendoza 16 Quinta do Crasto Douro Valley 17 Vasse Felix Margaret River 18 Château Kefraya Bekaa Valley 19 Viu Manent Colchagua Valley 20 Bodega Garzón Maldonado 21 Bodegas Tio Pepe Jerez 22 Ceretto Piedmont 23 Concha y Toro Maipo Valley 24 Gusbourne Kent 25 Bodegas Muga Rioja 26 Perelada Catalonia 27 Jordan Vineyard & Winery Alexander Valley 28 Almaviva Maipo Valley 29 William Chris Vineyards Texas Hill Country 30 Szepsy Pince Tokaj 31 Cloudy Bay Vineyards Marlborough 32 Riccitelli Wine Company Mendoza 33 El Enemigo Mendoza 34 Shafer Vineyards Napa Valley 35 Viña Cobos Mendoza 36 M. Chapoutier Rhône Valley 37 Champagne Bollinger Champagne 38 Aperture Cellars Sonoma County 39 Craggy Range Hawke's Bay 40 Marqués de Murrieta Rioja 41 Leeuwin Estate Margaret River 42 Château Pichon Baron Bordeaux 43 Delaire Graff Estate Stellenbosch 44 Vivanco Rioja 45 Seppeltsfield Barossa Valley 46 Tokara Wine Estate Stellenbosch 47 Champagne Philipponnat Champagne 48 Santa Rita Maipo Valley 49 Gramona Penedés 50 Bodega Colomé Salta

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About The 50 Best Vineyards

The 50 Best Vineyards reflects the best winery and vineyard experiences around the globe and provides an annual snapshot of the opinions and experiences of more than 700 travel and wine tourism experts. Formerly known as The World's 50 Best Vineyards, The 50 Best Vineyards will continue to develop into a world-class live event programme, culminating in a much-anticipated awards ceremony, attended by the most influential industry tastemakers, vineyard owners and media from around the world. The results and the awards are organised and published by William Reed.

About the host region and official partner: Santiago de Chile

Santiago, a diverse, cultural and vibrant city, is a leading light in Latin America for the development of business tourism, and an ideal destination for world-class events. The capital not only boasts the infrastructure and services needed to support international events but also stands out for its rich geography. It offers striking mountains, beautiful parks, museums that safeguard tradition and history, as well as modern shopping centres, fine-dining restaurants and internationally acclaimed wine tourism routes. Santiago is the Latin American capital with the widest range of vineyards open to tourism.

About the official partner: Grupo Liderazgo

Grupo Liderazgo is a media company and entertainment business founded by the Raide brothers - Max, Juan Pablo and Domingo Raide - with a mission to elevate gastronomy, culture, and wine in Santiago, Chile. With 20+ years of experience in the industry, Grupo Liderazgo has grown beyond the capital and expanded across Regions of Chile, establishing itself as a leader in the field through innovative concepts built entirely around the customer experience.

Our partners:

Santiago de Chile - Official Host Destination Partner

Grupo?Liderazgo?- Official Partner, sponsor of One to Watch Award

Sernatur Biobío - Official Seafood Partner

SevenRooms?- Official Booking Platform Partner, sponsor of?SevenRooms?Icon Award

Doordash - Official Delivery Partner

Latam Airlines - Official Airline Partner, sponsor of The Best Vineyard in South America

Lexus - Official Automotive Partner, sponsor of Highest Climber Award

Viña Don Melchor - Official Venue Partner

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