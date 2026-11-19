People's Daily releases APEC 'China Year' promo: Why China?

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve years on, China is hosting APEC once again. Over the past decades, China has built itself into a global hub for innovation - from advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure to biotechnology, artificial intelligence and green technology.

A new generation of innovators, startups and research institutions is driving this transformation, turning ideas into real-world solutions at unprecedented speed.

Now, as APEC's "Shenzhen moment" gets underway, one question about innovation-driven growth echoes across the Asia-Pacific: Why China? Watch the video to discover China's answer.

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