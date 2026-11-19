JLL Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition for Facility Management

JLL is recognized for transforming facility management through an integrated Workplace Management platform, digital innovation, and sector-focused execution that strengthens operational resilience and business performance.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As facility management continues to evolve from a largely operational function into a strategic contributor to workplace performance and enterprise resilience, JLL is demonstrating how an integrated approach can create measurable value for organizations across complex environments. Frost & Sullivan recognizes JLL with the 2026 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in Facility Management for its ability to combine strategic transformation, digital capabilities, and sector expertise to strengthen its competitive position and deliver integrated facility management (IFM) solutions across the region.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. JLL excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with evolving market demands while executing them with consistency, scale, and measurable impact. "JLL is a recognized leader in IFM and workplace solutions across North America. Its competitive position is built on a clear strategic progression: redefining Facility Management through the Workplace Management platform, aligning its operating structure to support integrated delivery, and scaling digital and sector-specific capabilities across the United States and Canada. This approach enables JLL to serve commercial office, financial services, life sciences, technology, industrial and advanced manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, and government clients while linking facility operations more directly to business performance," said Janice Wung, Industry Principal, Homes & Buildings, Frost & Sullivan.

JLL's strategic approach centers on its Workplace Management platform, which brings together facilities management, technical services, sustainable operations, safety, sourcing and procurement, workplace experience, and technology-enabled delivery under a single operating structure. The platform supports greater standardization, governance, and scalability across multi-site portfolios while maintaining flexibility for sector-specific requirements.

Digital innovation further differentiates JLL's approach to facility management. Technologies, including Corrigo, JLL Smart Building Platform, Azara, and JLL Falcon AI, support work order and asset management, predictive maintenance, energy optimization, workplace analytics, and portfolio-level performance visibility. These capabilities enable clients to move beyond reactive facility operations toward more proactive, data-driven decision-making.

"We are honored Frost & Sullivan is recognizing JLL's work in facilities management," said Chris Fernandez, Americas Head of Workplace Management at JLL. "At its core, facilities management is about creating environments where people can do their best work while ensuring the buildings they depend on operate safely, reliably and efficiently every day. FM has evolved far beyond maintaining physical assets. Today, it sits at the intersection of workplace experience, operational resilience and business performance. This award reflects the dedication of our teams across North America who help clients care for both their buildings and the people inside them, ensuring workplaces support productivity, collaboration and long-term success."

Frost & Sullivan's recognition comes while broader changes are underway across the facility management industry. JLL's recent Global State of Facilities Management Report 2026 reveals that half of occupiers already view FM as a significant source of competitive advantage, with that figure projected to rise to more than four in five organizations by 2030. Meanwhile, 45% of occupiers are scaling AI across FM operations while nearly 70% have experienced disruptions from skilled labor shortages and technical skills gaps. These converging trends are accelerating demand for integrated workplace management strategies that combine operational expertise, technology and workforce capabilities to support business performance and resilience.

JLL has also demonstrated its ability to translate strategy into execution across complex, high-value environments. In 2025, the company secured integrated facilities management for WestJet's 1.9 million-square-foot portfolio spanning its headquarters and 17 Canadian airport locations, along with the facility maintenance and operations mandate for the $9.5 billion JFK New Terminal One project. For a global tech manufacturer, JLL moved the company's U.S. portfolio from reactive repairs to proactive IFM, saving nearly $1 million on HVAC costs in its first eight months and achieving 4% overall savings in the first year. JLL has also partnered with a Fortune 100 semiconductor company to build a digital FM strategy aimed at cost savings and operational excellence. Together, these engagements show JLL's ability to scale integrated facility management across demanding environments where reliability, compliance, operational resilience, and risk management are critical.

The company's competitive position is further strengthened by integrating energy management, decarbonization initiatives, ESG reporting, workplace experience, and space-utilization analysis into its FM delivery model, JLL addresses the increasingly interconnected priorities of corporate real estate, sustainability, HR, and business leaders.

Frost & Sullivan commends JLL for establishing a differentiated approach to facility management that connects operational performance with broader business outcomes. Through its combination of proprietary technology, advisory-led delivery, sector expertise, and customer-focused execution, JLL is helping shape the future of FM across North America.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About JLL

JLL (NYSE:JLL) is a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company with annual revenue of $26.1 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 112,000 as of September 30, 2026. For over 200 years, clients have trusted JLL, a Fortune 500 company, to help them confidently buy, build, occupy, manage and invest across a variety of industries and property types, including office, industrial, hotel, multi-family, retail and data center properties. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. Powered by rich global datasets and leading technology capabilities, we provide coordinated, end-to-end delivery of real estate services for a broad range of global clients who represent a wide variety of industries. Through LaSalle Investment Management, we invest for clients on a global basis in both private assets and publicly traded real estate securities. For further information, visit jll.com.

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