White Friday Best Buys: Levoit and COSORI Upgrade UAE Homes

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With winter dust events and a secondary pollen season over the Emirates, families are rethinking indoor comfort. Levoit and COSORI present a best-buy guide for expecting parents, households noticing indoor air quality issues, wellness-focused shoppers and anyone upgrading a living space for loved ones.

Two reasons to upgrade now

Address the season's dust. AC recirculates air; Levoit adds filtration and real-time monitoring for bedrooms and nurseries. Cook more at home. COSORI air fryers suit samosas, kibbeh and marinated meats, with ceramic-coating PFAS-free baskets and less oil than deep frying.

Best Buys and Offers

Levoit EverestAir Smart Air Purifier - 3-stage HEPA filter, washable pre-filter, PM1/PM2.5/PM10/TVOC/CO2 monitoring, covers up to 126 m². AED 1,499 (was AED 1,699) - 12% off. Levoit Smart Pedestal Fan - 7.5 m/s airflow, 12 speeds, quiet sleep mode. AED 399 (was AED 499.99) - 20% off. Levoit Classic 300S Smart Humidifier - 6-litre tank, up to 60 hours low mist, 20-47 m², VeSync scheduling. AED 339 (was AED 399) - 15% off. Levoit LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum - HEPA filtration capturing 99.99% of 0.3-3 µm particles, anti-tangle technology, up to 60 minutes ECO mode. AED 800 (was AED 1,199) - 33% off. COSORI TurboBlaze 6.0-Litre Air Fryer - DC motor, ceramic-coated PFAS-free basket, multiple cooking methods. AED 398 (RRP AED 499) - 20% off. COSORI Dual Blaze Twinfry 10-Litre Smart Air Fryer - one 10-litre or two 5-litre baskets, four dual heating elements, Sync & Match. AED 749 (was AED 999) - 25% off. COSORI Turbo Tower Pro 10.8-Litre Smart Air Fryer - stacked space-saving design, 30-230°C, seven functions, up to 95% less oil than deep frying. AED 999 (was AED 1,299) - 23% off.

Where to Buy

Shop exclusive offers at Levoit.ae and Cosori.ae - also via Amazon, ACE, Carrefour, Emax, Eros, Jumbo, Lulu, Mumzworld, Noon, Sharaf DG, and more.

Shop now:Levoit.ae | COSORI.ae

About Levoit: Since 2017, Levoit has been a leading air purification brand dedicated to indoor air quality and peace of mind in every home. As a core brand of VeSync, it designs intuitive, smart-enabled products for comfortable living spaces.

About COSORI: A VeSync brand, COSORI designs smart air fryers around precision cooking, ease of use and everyday versatility, with ceramic-coated PFAS-free baskets and app-connected recipes.

Media Contact: pr.gcc@vesync.com

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