Engineered for Maximum Safety, Continuous Flow, and Contamination Free Performance in Modern Research and Industrial Facilities

SHANGHAI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / LGS Lab Gas System, a leading manufacturer and engineering contractor of ultra high purity gas delivery equipment, today announced its expanded suite of centralized laboratory gas supply systems and precision fluid handling components. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of semiconductor fabrication, pharmaceutical development, biotechnology, and analytical testing, the integrated product line ensures stable pressure control and parts per billion purity from central storage rooms to point of use instruments.

Modern analytical instruments such as gas chromatographs and mass spectrometers require uninterrupted, contamination free gas streams to produce accurate and repeatable results. Traditional cylinder setups located directly inside work areas create safety risks, consume valuable floor space, and introduce pressure fluctuations during manual tank replacements. LGS Lab Gas System eliminates these operational challenges by moving gas sources into dedicated exterior or isolated rooms and delivering media through continuous, orbital welded stainless steel pipelines.

The company portfolio covers every critical stage of gas management. At the source level, LGS provides fully automatic and semi automatic specialty gas cabinets, including the JW 300 GC and JW 200 GC models. Built with exhausted, explosion proof enclosures, programmable logic controller purge sequences, and ten inch touchscreens, these cabinets safely manage hazardous, toxic, and corrosive media such as silane, ammonia, hydrogen chloride, and nitrogen trifluoride. Automatic changeover manifolds monitor cylinder pressure in real time and switch seamlessly between primary and reserve banks without interrupting downstream operations.

For distribution and final delivery, LGS manufactures electropolished 316L and VIM VAR stainless steel tubing, valve manifold boxes, packless metal diaphragm valves, ultra high purity pressure regulators, and point of use outlet panels. Every wetted component undergoes strict surface finishing and cleaning to prevent outgassing, particle generation, and moisture ingress. Integrated gas leak detectors, excess flow switches, and emergency shutoff valves work together to protect personnel and facility assets around the clock.

Beyond component manufacturing, LGS Lab Gas System delivers complete turnkey engineering services. Experienced project teams support clients from initial site assessment and pipeline layout design through clean room assembly, automated orbital welding, helium leak testing, and final certification documentation. By combining matched hardware with certified installation practices, LGS helps laboratories achieve compliance with international safety codes while lowering long term maintenance costs.

About LGS Lab Gas System

Headquartered in Songjiang District, Shanghai, LGS Lab Gas System specializes in the design, production, and installation of ultra high purity laboratory gas systems and specialty gas equipment. Serving research institutions, universities, semiconductor plants, and life science laboratories worldwide, the company is dedicated to advancing laboratory safety, gas purity, and operational reliability.

Media Contact

LGS Lab Gas System

No. 9, Lane 345, Minshen Road, Songjiang District, Shanghai, China

Email: info@labgassystem.com

Phone: +86 13380377051

Website: https://www.labgassystem.com

SOURCE: LGS Lab Gas System

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lgs-lab-gas-system-launches-next-generation-ultra-high-purity-la-1253360