MetaComp Extends Pre-A+ with Approximately US$10M from Tether and Further

Strategic extension to deepen MetaComp's Asia-Middle East-Africa payment corridors; proceeds will fund licensing, compliance and payment rails

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaComp Pte. Ltd. ("MetaComp"), Asia's pioneer in Web2.5 stablecoin/fiat hybrid finance, today announced an extension of its Pre-A+ funding round, with a strategic investment of approximately US$10 million from Tether, the largest company in the digital asset industry, and Further Asset Management ("Further"). The extension brings MetaComp's Pre-A funding round to about US$45 million.

Deepening collaboration on Asia-Middle East-Africa corridors

Trade between Asia, the Middle East and Africa continues to grow, driving demand for faster and compliant cross-border payments. MetaComp's hybrid fiat and stablecoin infrastructure reduces the intermediaries, settlement delays and fragmented networks that slow traditional cross-border payments on these corridors, reducing settlement from 2-7 days to within 24 hours. With an established client base in Asia, MetaComp supports businesses expanding into markets across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, while serving financial institutions and businesses with cross-border payment, wealth management and loan capital raising needs in this region.

Further Asset Management ("Further") is an Abu Dhabi-based global investment platform focused on financial infrastructure and digital assets. Further brings sector expertise and institutional relationships to support MetaComp's growth, including its expansion in the Middle East.

Use of proceeds

The strategic investment from Tether and Further will accelerate MetaComp's expansion, with proceeds directed towards strengthening its regulatory capabilities, enhancing compliance infrastructure and developing additional payment channels across priority markets.

The extension builds on MetaComp's US$35 million Pre-A and Pre-A+ funding completed in March 2026, backed by investors including Alibaba, Eastern Bell Capital, Noah, Sky9 Capital, and Spark Venture.

Why investors back MetaComp

Licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Major Payment Institution, MetaComp, together with its affiliates[1], provides one-stop financial services from cross-border payments to wealth management.

The platform connects with more than 60 financial institutions and more than 170 payment service providers (PSPs), serves more than 1,000 institutional clients, including leading companies across a wide range of industry verticals, supports 60 currencies across fiat and a range of stablecoins, and processes more than US$1 billion in monthly volume. Assets under management exceed US$600 million. [2]

MetaComp also operates the StableX Agentic Network (SAN), an agentic payment network leveraging stablecoins for AI agents to transact with each other, that is built on SAN's Know-Your-Agent (KYA) compliance standard for network admission and VisionX AI risk intelligence engine for transaction monitoring across fiat and on-chain activities. Since its launch in November 2025, the network has grown to more than 1,000 members reaching more than 100,000 users, with a primary focus on Asia, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Dr Bo Bai, Chairman and Co-Founder of MetaComp, said:

"MetaComp has deep roots among companies from Asia, and our network has grown with them as they expand into other parts of Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Trade between Asia and the Middle East and Africa is growing fast, and this extension, with Tether and Further, strengthens our capabilities along these corridors. We are building next-generation hybrid financial infrastructure that combines traditional banking rails with stablecoins, giving our clients integrated payment and wealth services in these regions as they expand overseas. The capital will be directed towards licences, compliance and payment channels, the foundations this infrastructure depends on."

Paolo Ardoino, Chief Executive Officer of Tether, said:

"Trade between Asia, the Middle East and Africa is growing fast, but the money behind it still moves too slowly and at too high a cost. Regulated stablecoin infrastructure can change that, and these corridors are exactly where we see potential for USD? and XAU?. Our investment in MetaComp reflects our focus on building that infrastructure in emerging markets, where faster and cheaper settlement matters most."

Faisal Al Hammadi, Managing Partner at Further Asset Management, said:

"For stablecoins to become everyday financial infrastructure, businesses need reliable connections to the banking systems they already use. MetaComp brings together fiat and stablecoin payment rails, compliance technology and an established institutional client base. That combination fits our investment focus on the infrastructure enabling institutional adoption of digital assets. We look forward to supporting the team's growth and helping it build institutional partnerships across the Middle East."

[1] Wealth products and services are offered under the WealthX brand by MetaComp's affiliated licensed entities, each within the scope of its licence. All products and services relating to securities and capital markets products are offered and operated solely by Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd.

[2] Accurate as of 30 October 2026.

About MetaComp

MetaComp is a Singapore-headquartered payments company licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Major Payment Institution. Guided by "Easier Payments, Resilient by Design," MetaComp connects fiat and stablecoin rails through a compliant Web2.5 architecture, enabling institutions and businesses to move, convert and manage capital seamlessly across borders.

MetaComp is advancing the next evolution of payments through the StableX Agentic Network, which has grown to more than 1,000 members reaching over 100,000 users. Through AgentX, AI agents can access MetaComp's regulated payment capabilities directly, supported by the StableX Know Your Agent (KYA) Framework, launched in April 2026, for agent governance, and VisionX for integrated fiat and on-chain compliance intelligence.

Learn more at www.mce.sg, or follow MetaComp on LinkedIn @metacompsg and X @MetaCompHQ.

About Further Asset Management

Further is a global investment platform connecting pioneering financial infrastructure with global capital markets. The firm provides institutional investors with access to regulated opportunities across venture, structured products, and digital assets. Its managed entities empower partners to execute sophisticated financial operations-from tokenization to seamless settlement-with security and precision. Chosen by founders and institutions from San Francisco to Hong Kong, Further is a strategic partner known for its focused capital, regulatory expertise, and ability to scale category-defining companies at the frontier of finance. To learn more, visit further.ae.

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