

The 27th Hong Kong Forum, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide, was held over two consecutive days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC)



The forum attracted representatives of Hong Kong business associations and business leaders from 29 countries and regions around the world



Welcome remarks by Margaret Wong, Chairperson of the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide



Opening remarks by Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC



Paul Chan, the Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, attended the luncheon on the second day and delivered a keynote speech.



At the plenary session, the panel discussion featuring Sabrina Fung (second from the left), Group Managing Director, Fung Retailing Group; Paulo Pong (second from the right), BBS, JP, Chairman of M+ Museum Board and Board Member of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; and Patrick Wong (first from the right), CEO, Wing Tak (Shipping) Holdings Limited, Chairman, New Asian Travel & Marine Services Limited, and CEO, Tenacity Int'l Group Limited.



This year's Forum introduced the Hong Kong Global NextGen Ambassador Programme, bringing together young representatives from Hong Kong business associations worldwide for an exchange session with Bernard Chan, Chairman of the Board of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority.

HONG KONG, Nov 19, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - 18 November 2026, The 27th Hong Kong Forum, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide, brought together over 300 business leaders and representatives of Hong Kong business associations from 29 countries and regions for first-hand insights into Hong Kong's latest developments and emerging opportunities. As part of the HKTDC's efforts to promote Hong Kong's strengths to the international business community, the annual forum was held from 17 to 18 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and connected Hong Kong's global network of business friends with prominent leaders of leading Hong Kong enterprises and policy experts, complemented by networking activities and local study tours showcasing the city's transformation.Through keynote speeches and thematic discussions, participants gained insights into China's 15th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong's first-ever Five-Year Plan and the HKSAR Government's Policy Address, with speakers explaining their implications and highlighting new opportunities for global businesses. China's 15th Five-Year Plan reaffirms the strategic role of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as a key engine for developing new quality productive forces. Tailored to local conditions and focused on the city's unique strengths, Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan aims to better align with the national plan. Discussions explored how international businesses can capitalise on these developments through Hong Kong's strengths in finance, trade, innovation and technology, and professional services.Leveraging Hong Kong's advantages to foster global business connectionsMargaret Wong, Chairperson of the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide, said in her welcome remarks: 'In today's rapidly changing business environment, the value of our Federation network is greater than ever. Bringing together members from different countries and regions, our network provides valuable market insights, trusted connections and a strong platform for business exchange.'Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, said in her opening remarks that, 'Hong Kong released its first Five-Year Plan, setting out a clear and focused course of action guided by growth and innovation. Priorities include consolidating and enhancing Hong Kong's competitive edge, deepening connectivity with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and fostering an international collaboration network. This and more are what make Hong Kong uniquely positioned to support Chinese Mainland's high-quality development and international engagement, opening new opportunities for partnership.'Paul Chan, the Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, attended the luncheon on the second day and delivered a keynote speech. He noted that Hong Kong is actively implementing its first Five-Year Plan to strengthen its strategic positioning as the nation's 'four centres and one hub' comprising an international financial centre, trade centre, shipping centre, innovation and technology centre, and an international hub for high-calibre talent. He highlighted Hong Kong's unique role as the world's largest offshore Renminbi business hub and emphasised the Northern Metropolis as a major engine of future growth, providing vast opportunities in innovation and technology, cross-boundary collaboration and talent development.Harnessing Hong Kong's strengths to drive innovation and industrial upgradingAs Hong Kong's role as a superconnector and super value-adder between the Chinese Mainland and international markets continues to grow, the city is well positioned to help businesses seize opportunities arising from China's 15th Five-Year Plan through its strengths as an international financial centre, trading hub, innovation and technology ecosystem, and professional services platform.At the plenary session held on the first day of the Forum, 'Capitalising on the 15th Five-Year Plan via Hong Kong's Multifaceted Enterprise Strengths', Dr Hon Stephen Wong, Head, Chief Executive's Policy Unit, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said that Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan seeks to strengthen the city's role as a key link between national and international development by consolidating its traditional strengths while cultivating new growth drivers. As mainland enterprises expand globally and international supply chains become increasingly diversified, Hong Kong is well positioned to develop into a high-value-added supply chain services centre, providing not only trade and logistics support, but also integrated financial, treasury, insurance, legal and dispute resolution services.The session was followed by a panel discussion featuring Sabrina Fung, Group Managing Director, Fung Retailing Group; Paulo Pong, BBS, JP, Chairman of M+ Museum Board and Board Member of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority; and Patrick Wong, CEO, Wing Tak (Shipping) Holdings Limited, Chairman, New Asian Travel & Marine Services Limited, and CEO, Tenacity Int'l Group Limited. In addition to Hong Kong's traditional strengths in finance, trade and professional services, speakers explored how the city can enhance its soft power and global influence through arts and culture, creative industries, and international cultural exchanges. Discussions highlighted how Hong Kong's unique blend of Eastern and Western cultures, world-class cultural infrastructure and diverse talent pool can further support businesses in building their brands, connecting with international markets and fostering cross-sector collaboration.Also held on the first day of the forum, the thematic session 'Harnessing AI for Innovation: Transforming Industries in Hong Kong' featured a special address by Lillian Cheong, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.The session brought together Justin Chan, Founding CEO, Gense Technologies; Dr Lai Lipeng, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, XtalPi; and Paul Loo, Chief Operating Officer, Lalamove, who shared insights on how artificial intelligence is driving transformation and innovation across sectors including scientific research, healthcare technology and logistics, helping enterprises enhance competitiveness and unlock new growth opportunities. The speakers also examined how Hong Kong can leverage its strengths in talent, capital, research capabilities and international connectivity to accelerate the commercialisation and industrialisation of AI technologies, further reinforcing the city's position as a leading innovation and technology hub and a premier centre for artificial intelligence in Asia.Young entrepreneurs share innovation journeys and vision for a smarter futureOn the second day of the forum, the young executive session, 'The Innovative Disruptors Shaping Our Tomorrow', focused on how the new generation of innovation and technology entrepreneurs are leveraging emerging technologies to address market needs and drive industry transformation.The session featured Sabrina Chu, Founder, PetWell HK Limited; Desmond Ho, CEO, Alpha AI Technology Limited; Jeff Li, Co-Founder & COO, Hay-koze Limited; and Deacon Wong, Co-founder & CEO, GABES Limited. The speakers explored innovative applications in areas such as smart cities, public safety, employee well-being and digital pet services. They also shared how they have leveraged Hong Kong's robust innovation and technology ecosystem and international connectivity to transform innovative ideas into globally competitive business solutions. In addition, they discussed the challenges encountered during their entrepreneurial journeys and how innovation can help create a smarter, more efficient and better-connected future.One of the highlights of this year's forum was the launch of the Hong Kong Global NextGen Ambassador Programme, which aims to strengthen ties between young members of Hong Kong business associations worldwide and Hong Kong, while nurturing the next generation of association leaders.The eight-day programme featured leadership exchanges, visits to enterprises and organisations, mentorship sessions and business networking events. Through these activities, participants gained first-hand insights into Hong Kong's latest economic and urban developments while building connections with local business leaders and young professional networks.This year, the programme brought together eight young representatives from eight Hong Kong business associations worldwide. The initiative seeks to deepen the younger generation's understanding of and connection with Hong Kong, while encouraging them to serve as ambassadors and bridges between Hong Kong and their respective markets, advocating Hong Kong's unique advantages and opportunities to the wider business community.Delegates explore Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem and future developmentTo give participants a deeper understanding of Hong Kong's innovation and technology development, future city planning and major infrastructure projects, the organisers also arranged visits to Cyberport, the Kai Tak Sports Park, and the Northern Metropolis, enabling delegates to experience first-hand the city's vibrant momentum in innovation and development.The Hong Kong Forum is the annual flagship event of the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide. Founded in 2000, the Federation today has a network of 49 business associations with membership of approximately 11,000 business executives and professionals from 38 countries and regions.Forum website: https://hkforum.hktdc.com/conference/hkforum/enPhoto download: https://bit.ly/4iQ6rVeMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department:Johnny TsuiTel: (852) 2584 4395Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.comAbout FHKBAWThe Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide is a unique network of 49 Hong Kong Business Associations in 38 countries and regions with about 11,000 individual associates. These Hong Kong Business Associations were started by overseas traders, buyers and professionals, who have strong business links to Hong Kong in their respective countries, for the purpose of networking and exchanging business information and ideas. Each of these Associations has its own individual members who are top business people and SMEs in their home country. They are Hong Kong's closest allies and partners in the world market. With the help of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), these Associations formed the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide in November 2000. The Federation aims to achieve synergy among the global network of Hong Kong Business Associations. It provides an effective base for member associations to network and exchange information, thereby generating business opportunities. Website: https://www.hkfederation.org.hk/aboutAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.