Now available in the U.S. and Canada, FlexxSolve has no per-device fees and no platform to buy. Companies pay based on results.

Flexxible today launches FlexxSolve in the U.S. and Canada. FlexxSolve is an Autonomous IT tool for the workspace that uses AI to fix everyday tech problems, so employees don't have to wait for the IT help desk. When something goes wrong with a laptop or an app, FlexxSolve finds the cause, fixes it and checks that the fix worked always within the rules each company sets.

Flexxible's software already runs on more than one million work devices around the world. The company has an established team in the United States, which will support FlexxSolve customers across the U.S. and Canada. Flexxible was founded in Barcelona, Spain, 18 years ago.

In its first customer deployments, FlexxSolve has fixed about 20% of IT support requests from day one. As its knowledge base about the company grows, that rises to an average of about 50%. On average, FlexxSolve fixes a problem in just seven minutes, any time of day or night.

FlexxSolve is also simple to buy and quick to start. Companies don't need to buy a bigger platform first or set up complex integrations, and there's no per-device fee. Instead, pricing is based on outcomes: companies pay one price when FlexxSolve fully fixes a problem, and another when it diagnoses the issue and passes it to an IT engineer. They also set their own spending limit. There's no setup required, so problems can be fixed right away.

"Every organization, from the largest enterprise to a business of one, will end up running Autonomous IT, whether it sets out to or not," saidSebastian Prat, founder and CEO of Flexxible. "Getting there should not take buying a platform, and companies should pay for problems solved, not for devices counted. People will stop waiting for IT support, and before long most of them will stop needing to ask for it. What makes that safe is control. The customer writes the rules and can read back everything the AI has done."

Employees chat with FlexxSolve the way they would message a co-worker, and it can help with more than just IT. They can ask it everyday questions about the company, such as "What are the hex codes for our brand colors?" "How do I correct a purchase order we sent to a supplier?" and "How many vacation days do I have left?" They can also ask it to act for them: say "Request the day after Thanksgiving off," and FlexxSolve files the request in the HR system. The IT team decides which company systems FlexxSolve can securely connect to, and every action it takes is recorded. Some customers already see it as a productivity tool as much as a support channel.

How FlexxSolve works:

It builds a hybrid knowledge base for each company. Flexxible's AI and the company's IT team write and edit it together. The more it covers, the more FlexxSolve can fix. The AI model itself is not trained on customer data.

Flexxible's AI and the company's IT team write and edit it together. The more it covers, the more FlexxSolve can fix. The AI model itself is not trained on customer data. Companies decide how much it does on its own. For each type of problem, FlexxSolve can walk a technician through the fix, wait for a person to approve it, or handle it by itself.

For each type of problem, FlexxSolve can walk a technician through the fix, wait for a person to approve it, or handle it by itself. Everything is governed and private. FlexxSolve only acts within the rules and procedures the company sets, so its behavior is predictable, and every action is logged so it can be audited.

FlexxSolve also works with Microsoft Intune, the device management tool many companies already use. When Intune flags a device as out of compliance, FlexxSolve finds out exactly why for example, because BitLocker encryption has been turned off so it can be fixed. It also spots when Intune's records are wrong, such as a device that looks offline but is still running, or an app that Intune says isn't installed but is actually working. As a workspace AI tool, FlexxSolve can also work as part of FlexxClient, Flexxible's digital employee experience (DEX) platform, to increase autonomous resolution rates. Companies that use both get one platform that manages and tracks the health and history of every device and fixes problems as they come up.

"FlexxSolve is the most important product we have built in 18 years as a company," Prat said.

FlexxSolve is available now in the U.S. and Canada. Companies can try it free on their first 100 IT issues at flexxible.com/en/flexxsolve.

About Flexxible

Flexxible makes software that manages work devices and improves the tech experience of the people who use them. Founded in Barcelona in 2008, the company has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil and India, and its technology runs on more than one million devices worldwide. Flexxible is recognized in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools. It holds ISO/IEC 27001, 27017, 27018 and 27701 certifications for information security, cloud security and privacy, and is certified at the High level of Spain's National Security Framework (ENS).

Performance figures are averages observed in customer deployments to date. They are not a guarantee of results, which depend on each organization's environment.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools, Dan Wilson, Stuart Downes, Robin Milton-Schonemann, 8 June 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Microsoft and Microsoft Intune are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

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Contacts:

Media contact

Jenn Keane, Marketing PR Director, Flexxible jkeane@flexxible.com