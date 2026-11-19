iFLYTEK Takes Up to 25% Off AINOTE AI Notebooks for Black Friday

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK announces Black Friday offers on its AINOTE AI notebooks, combining paper-like handwriting, voice recording and AI-powered organization. The lineup includes AINOTE 2, recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's thinnest E-Ink tablet, helping users capture ideas and conversations, then turn them into clear next steps.

Black Friday Offers

From 19th to 30th, shoppers can save on the following at iFLYTEK Official Store:

iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 : $519 , reduced from $649, saving 20% . Shop: https://store.iflytek.com/products/iflytek-ainote-2

, reduced from $649, saving . Shop: https://store.iflytek.com/products/iflytek-ainote-2 iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2: $399 , reduced from $499, saving 20% . Shop: https://store.iflytek.com/products/iflytek-ainote-air-2

, reduced from $499, saving . Shop: https://store.iflytek.com/products/iflytek-ainote-air-2 AINOTE Air2 with Black Protective Case: $407, reduced from $555, saving 25%. Shop: https://store.iflytek.com/products/iflytek-ainote-air-2?sku=18067724371545786032222470

Shoppers can also enjoy these extra perks:

Every AINOTE purchase during the promotion also includes complimentary replacement pen tips.

Win Your Order Back

As part of its Black Friday promotion, iFLYTEK will randomly select three eligible orders placed during the campaign and refund their purchase price. Shoppers can find full eligibility details and terms at https://store.iflytek.com/pages/terms-and-conditions-of-black-friday-sales.

Familiar Handwriting, More Useful Meeting Notes

AINOTE 2 brings handwritten notes and recorded conversations together. Users can write down their own ideas and priorities while recording the discussion, then convert handwriting and speech into editable text. AI-generated summaries bring key points, decisions and next steps together, while calendar tools help users follow through.

Its textured E-Ink display, 20 ms writing latency and pressure-sensitive stylus provide a familiar paper-like feel. Handwritten notes remain linked to the audio timeline, making it easier to revisit the context behind a note rather than rely on a summary alone.

Designed for professionals who prefer handwriting but regularly manage meetings, interviews or client conversations, AINOTE connects the freedom of pen and paper with tools for reviewing, organizing and acting on information.

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