Ahead of GITEX Global 2026: Reolink to Unveil Next-Gen Local AI and Full-Scenario Triple-Lens Camera

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a global innovator in intelligent visual technology for homes and businesses, is set to bring its latest security innovations to GITEX Global 2026. Highlighting the Middle East debut of the OMVI 3i Series alongside the advanced ReoNeura Local AI, Reolink will demonstrate its commitment to delivering reliable, user-centric security solutions for households and businesses across the region.

GITEX Global, one of the world's largest and most influential tech and startup events, will take place from December 8 to 11, 2026, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. Attendees and media can visit Reolink at Hall 1, Booth C15.

OMVI 3i Series Makes Its Middle East Debut

Taking center stage at GITEX Global, the OMVI 3i Series showcases panoramic coverage, intelligent tracking, and flexible installation in a new PT security lineup. The series is designed to give users a wider view and smarter tracking, tailored for the daily security needs of both local homes and growing businesses. Together with the OMVI 3i Series, Reolink will showcase the full OMVI lineup for the first time in the region, featuring the award-winning OMVI X16 PoE and the solar-powered OMVI 2i Ultra.

ReoNeura AI Powers Smarter Edge Security

Powered by ReoNeura, Reolink's next-generation AI engine designed for deeper context understanding and local edge processing, the system delivers fast response times and total data privacy with zero subscription fees. A key highlight is the new Custom AI Detection, which breaks through traditional pre-set categories. This allows users to train the camera for specific monitoring scenarios such as getting notified if a bicycle is moved out of its designated parking area or a trash bin overflows. Visitors can experience the technology firsthand at the booth.

Full-Range Solutions for Homes and Businesses

At GITEX 2026, Reolink will also showcase its latest solutions for both homes and businesses, bringing together recent Middle East residential releases like the MagiCam and Solar Floodlight Cam alongside the Professional Series. Equipped with 21X Optical Zoom and 24-hour Heat Maps, the Professional Series is built to help small and medium business owners across the region optimize their daily commercial operations.

For more information about Reolink at GITEX Global 2026, please visit Reolink.com.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation.

Website: www.reolink.com

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