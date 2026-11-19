Fox ESS Delivers a 6MW/14.21MWh Battery Energy Storage Project in Trutnov, Czech Republic

TRUTNOV, Czech Republic, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox ESS, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, is further strengthening its strategic partnership with NOBILITY s.r.o. through a new 6MW/14.21MWh battery energy storage project in Trutnov, Czech Republic.

Located in Náchodsk, 541 03 Trutnov 3-Porící, the project is owned by ZEMKON Stare Buky s.r.o. and developed by NOBILITY s.r.o., with Fox ESS providing an integrated battery energy storage solution designed to support electricity price arbitrage, optimize energy management and unlock greater value from energy assets.

Fox ESS was selected for its strong delivery capabilities and comprehensive on-site service support. These strengths provide the customer with greater confidence in project execution and long-term system support.

Flexible Energy Trading for Greater Economic Value

At the heart of the Trutnov project is electricity price arbitrage. By storing electricity during low-price periods and discharging it when prices rise, Fox ESS's battery energy storage system enables the customer to take advantage of market price fluctuations, optimize electricity trading strategies and unlock greater economic value from stored energy. This approach also enhances the flexibility and overall utilization of energy assets.

Integrated System Configuration for Efficient Deployment

The project features a total rated power output of 6MW and an energy storage capacity of 14.21MWh, connected to the grid at 35kV. The system comprises two 5,015kWh battery containers and one 4,180kWh battery container, paired with two power conversion system (PCS) skids rated at 4,000kVA and 2,000kVA, respectively.

By integrating independent battery containers and separate PCS skids, Fox ESS provides a coordinated energy storage solution that supports efficient system deployment and streamlined on-site installation.

Reliable Delivery and Localized Service Support

The equipment was delivered on August 11, 2026, and construction commenced on October 11, 2026. Grid connection and commissioning are preliminarily scheduled for December 30, 2026. With timely delivery and strong on-site service support, Fox ESS is committed to ensuring smooth project implementation and reliable system operation.

The Trutnov project marks another step in Fox ESS's expansion in the Czech energy storage market. By combining integrated energy storage technology with flexible energy management capabilities and dependable service support, Fox ESS continues to empower customers to optimize energy consumption, unlock the economic potential of energy storage and contribute to a smarter, more sustainable energy future.

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