RSA, the identity standard for government agencies, finance, and high-assurance organizations, today announced the general availability of RSA Compliance Advisor, a new capability within RSA Governance Lifecycle, the RSA identity governance and administration (IGA) solution, that maps identity governance controls directly to regulatory requirements and reports on compliance posture continuously.

Governments and regulators keep raising the bar. GDPR, CJIS, HIPAA, NIST, and POPIA each carry hundreds of requirements, and new regulatory activity keeps adding more. Despite growing regulatory requirements, most compliance programs still confirm their posture the way they did a decade ago: quarterly reviews, annual certifications, manually built spreadsheets. This reactive, periodic assessment doesn't account for access that changes every day in between. A program built on point-in-time checkpoints can look compliant on the day of the audit and still carry risk that never gets seen.

RSA Compliance Advisor closes that gap. Deployable as either SaaS or in sovereign environments, Compliance Advisor runs inside RSA Governance Lifecycle. It maps a regulation's requirements directly to the governance controls an organization already has in place, then tracks performance against them continuously:

Requirement-level mapping. AI reads a regulation's text and maps each requirement to the specific governance controls that satisfy it, including a clear view of what falls outside identity governance's scope.

AI reads a regulation's text and maps each requirement to the specific governance controls that satisfy it, including a clear view of what falls outside identity governance's scope. Continuous KPI tracking. A live dashboard scores an organization's posture against every mapped requirement, replacing a quarterly snapshot with a daily one.

A live dashboard scores an organization's posture against every mapped requirement, replacing a quarterly snapshot with a daily one. Guided remediation. When a KPI falls short, Compliance Advisor surfaces the specific remedy, not just the gap.

When a KPI falls short, Compliance Advisor surfaces the specific remedy, not just the gap. Source-linked evidence. Every mapped requirement links back to the regulation's actual text, so compliance teams and auditors can verify the mapping directly.

Compliance Advisor supports five major regulations today, mapped to the requirement level: the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Criminal Justice Information Services Security Policy (CJIS), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the National Institute of Standards and Technology framework (NIST), and the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA). RSA plans to add additional regulations in future releases.

One standard, every identity

Compliance Advisor builds on decades of IGA experience and applies the same discipline that RSA brings to agentic AI. In September, RSA announced RSA Agent ID, the agentic identity security platform for highly-regulated industries. Like Agent ID, which brings continuous certification to AI agents, Compliance Advisor brings perpetual governance to human identities.

Continuous, not periodic

"Compliance has run on the same clock for twenty years," said Frank Schubert, Vice President, Governance Lifecycle. "You define the process, automate what you can, and hope it keeps up. But rules, roles, reviews, and approvals don't stay static over time, and neither should the organizations governing them. Compliance Advisor gives compliance teams a daily answer instead of a quarterly one, the evidence to back it up, and the fix before an auditor, or an attacker, finds the gap."

"For regulated industries, a clean audit isn't the same as being secure," said RSA President and Chief Product and Strategy Officer Jim Taylor. "Compliance Advisor measures the effectiveness and quality of your program on a continuous basis, not just when the auditor comes around."

BENEFITS

Replace manual, point-in-time compliance reviews with a continuously updated view of actual posture.

Automatically develop audit evidence assembled and linked to source regulation text.

Address the regulations that carry the most scrutiny in regulated industries without adding compliance headcount.

Give CISOs, IAM leaders, and compliance teams one place to see posture against every mapped requirement.

AVAILABILITY

RSA Compliance Advisor is generally available now within RSA Governance Lifecycle.

RESOURCES

RSA Governance Lifecycle

Governance Lifecycle RSA Compliance Advisor solution brief

Start a free trial of RSA Governance Lifecycle

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ABOUT RSA

RSA is the identity standard for government agencies, finance, and high-assurance organizations. RSA provides the identity intelligence, authentication, access, governance, and lifecycle capabilities needed to prevent threats, secure access, maintain operations, and surpass compliance. More than 9,000 security-first organizations trust RSA to manage more than 60 million identities across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. For additional information, visit our website to contact sales, find a partner, or learn more about RSA

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