TWO OF THE NATION'S FAVOURITE BUSINESSES AWARDED £10,000 EACH TO SUPPORT GROWTH

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An ice cream business run by a husband-and-wife team in South London and an independent family-run butchery in Essex have each been awarded a £10,000 grant by Small Business Saturday, funded by American Express, recognising their entrepreneurial journeys and the vital role they play in their local communities.

Jefferson's Ice Cream and Morgans Butchery, were selected as stand out entries from this year's Nation Favourite Businesses line-up, celebrating and championing the UK's 5.6 million small businesses.

Following a nationwide search, this year's Nation's Favourite Businesses line-up features a diverse range of small businesses across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, celebrating the incredible entrepreneurs behind them.

Jefferson's Ice Cream is an independent family-owned ice cream business founded by husband-and-wife team, Celine and Christopher Thompson. The business was born out of their determination to create ice cream that their son could enjoy despite his food intolerance. With a strong focus on its local community, Jefferson's has grown from a husband-and-wife team into a team of 25 with ambitions to invest in its people and expand its wholesale and retail businesses.

Morgans Butchery is an independent family-run rural butchery based in Baythorne Hall in Essex. After suffering from a stroke, Master Butcher Miles Nicholas, who has 45 years of experience in the industry, rebuilt his career alongside his family and transformed a business purchased for just £1 into a thriving independent butchery. Championing British farming and sourcing local produce, Morgans works closely with the community and is committed to accessibility and inclusion. The business now plans to expand its educational events and farm-to-fork experiences, while continuing to champion accessibility in rural retail.

The grants will help support the businesses' future growth. For Jefferson's Ice Cream, which has outgrown its Brixton location and moved production to a new site in Battersea, the £10,000 will help support the move and investment in its team. Morgans Butchery will put its grant towards a deposit for a larger van, allowing the team to travel further afield and bring its events, butchery demonstrations and educational experiences to more locations.

Celine Thompson, Co-founder of Jeffersons Ice Cream, said: "Being awarded the grant is absolutely incredible for us and means so much to our family and the whole Jefferson's team. The funding will help us invest in our team and support our move to a bigger site in Battersea. We're so grateful our independent business has been recognised and is a real reflection of how hard our team has worked to get here."

Miles Nicholas, Master Butcher at Morgans Butchery, said: "Receiving this grant means so much to us as a small family business. We've worked incredibly hard to rebuild Morgan's, and we're passionate about sharing our knowledge of traditional butchery and supporting British farming. Having a larger van will open up so many opportunities for us to take our events and demonstrations further afield, connect with new communities and help more people understand where their food comes from. We're incredibly grateful for the support in helping us take this next step."

Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK said, "Small Business Saturday is all about celebrating the incredible entrepreneurs across the UK, regardless of background, and these grants reflect exactly what the campaign stands for - championing small businesses and giving them the recognition and support they deserve. Congratulations to both grant winners! I'm so excited to see how the funding will support their future ambitions.

As we approach Small Business Saturday on 5 December, we urge everyone to get behind their local small businesses, celebrating the vital role they play in our communities and economy."

Holly Coventry, Vice President at American Express, said: "American Express is proud to champion small businesses and help them thrive. We hope these grants give both businesses a valuable boost as they pursue their ambitions - they are fantastic examples of the passion and entrepreneurial spirit that makes the UK's small business community so special."

The Nation's Favourite Businesses initiative forms part of the official countdown to Small Business Saturday on 5 December - a grassroots non-commercial campaign of which American Express is founder and remains principal supporter in the UK - aimed at celebrating and uplifting independent firms by encouraging the public to go and support their local small businesses.

Small Business Saturday is the UK's most successful small business campaign. Since launching in in the UK in 2013, it has engaged millions of people and seen billions of pounds spent with small businesses across the UK on Small Business Saturday, with an impact that lasts all year round.

Last year, the campaign saw extensive media coverage, as well as public support from the Royal Family, the Prime Minister and Chancellor, leader of the opposition, The Mayor of London, and over 90% of the nation's local councils.

To learn more Small Business Saturday's Nation's Favourite Businesses, visit: https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com/nations-favourite-businesses

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