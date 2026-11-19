LGT Middle East named Best Pure Play Private Bank at the WealthBriefing MENA Awards 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LGT (Middle East) Ltd. ("LGT Middle East"), part of LGT Group, the leading international private banking and asset management group owned by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein, was named Best Pure Play Private Bank at the WealthBriefing MENA Awards 2026 ceremony, held yesterday in Dubai.

Now in their 13th year, the WealthBriefing MENA Awards celebrate excellence, innovation and leadership across the region's private banking, wealth management and advisory sectors. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges and recognised for demonstrating outstanding performance, strategic vision, and client excellence over the past year.

The jury praised LGT Middle East for combining its unwavering focus on private wealth with a distinctive long-term family perspective, noting that LGT's unique ownership heritage, deep understanding of intergenerational wealth and ability to align clients with the investment interests of the owning family create a compelling proposition. The jury also commended LGT Middle East's strong regional engagement, global capabilities and clear commitment to the next generation - qualities that distinguish its approach to serving Middle Eastern families.

Commenting on the recognition, Sebastian Goeres, CEO LGT Middle East, said: "We are honoured to receive this recognition, as it reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us. As a family-owned private bank, we understand that managing wealth extends beyond just investment performance. It is about understanding each client's ambitions, safeguarding what matters to them and supporting the transfer of wealth and values across generations. This award encourages us to keep building on what sets us apart: the personal touch and long-term perspective of a family-owned institution, combined with the investment expertise and international capabilities of a global private banking group. It is this foundation that enables us to deliver lasting value to our clients across the Middle East."

The award builds on LGT Middle East's success at the previous WealthBriefing MENA Awards 2025, when the firm received recognition in the Best Private Bank - Private Equity and Best Private Bank Servicing Clients with Investable Assets between USD 50 million and USD 100 million categories.

It also follows LGT Private Banking's recognition as World's Best Pure Play/Boutique Private Bank at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026, underscoring the Group's specialised expertise and internationally focused approach.

LGT Middle East

Established in 2012, LGT Middle East is part of LGT Group, a leading international private banking and asset management group that has been fully controlled by the Liechtenstein Princely Family for over 90 years. As at 30 June 2026, LGT Group managed assets of CHF 412.6 billion (USD 511.4 billion) for wealthy private individuals and institutional clients. LGT employs 6000 people who work out of more than 40 locations in Europe, Asia, the Americas, Australia and the Middle East.

Based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), LGT Middle East provides private banking and wealth management services to a diverse client base across the region. Leveraging Dubai's position as a strategic hub connecting East and West, it combines deep local insights with LGT Group's international investment capabilities, family ownership and long-term approach to wealth management. www.lgt.com

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