

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sonic Healthcare Limited (SHL.AX) said, for fiscal 2027, it continues to expect EBITDA in a range of A$1.95 - A$2.03 billion in constant currency, excluding back-office IT systems transformation costs of approximately A$30 million. Potential PAMA impact for fiscal 2027 has been updated to approximately A$24 million.



Sonic Healthcare noted that its organic revenue growth YTD October in constant currency was in line with expectation at 4.4%. The company said it achieved strong organic growth rates in major markets.



Sonic Healthcare shares are trading at A$21.33 on Australian Securities Exchange, up 6.28%.



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