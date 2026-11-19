Zetexa Brings Its Fintel API to Singapore FinTech Festival 2026

Zetexa's leaders are meeting banks, wallets and fintechs in Singapore this week to show how one API adds mobile data, local plans and airport services to apps

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zetexa Global, a leading eSIM provider and USA-based licensed telecom operator, is at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2026, which opened today at Singapore EXPO and runs until 20 November. Amit Agarwal, Founder & CEO, and Jatin Deshwal, AVP Partnerships, are meeting banks, neobanks, card issuers and wallets to show how Zetexa's Fintel API lets a fintech offer connectivity and travel services inside its own app.

Fintechs already own the moment their customers spend abroad. Zetexa's Fintel API lets them also serve the traveler on landing, under their own brand.

Through one REST API, a fintech can offer:

Travel eSIMs in 200+ countries, on 1,000+ networks, that never expire and top up for every trip

in 200+ countries, on 1,000+ networks, that never expire and top up for every trip Local monthly plans with a real number in the USA, the UK, Canada and Australia

with a real number in the USA, the UK, Canada and Australia Airport services such as lounge access and fast track, added to the same order as the eSIM

For fintechs, Green Zone keeps the partner's app reachable even when the customer's data runs out, the partner's name can show as the network name on the phone, and consent-based location triggers let it make the right offer on landing.

Partners can launch a branded microsite in a day or go live on the full API in two to four weeks. Zetexa is SOC 2 Type II certified, GDPR and PCI DSS compliant, and offers 99.9% provisioning API availability.

"Fintechs in Singapore move their customers' money across borders. The next step is to keep those customers connected, so the banking app works, the payment goes through and the next offer reaches them on arrival. In Singapore, we want to show how quickly a fintech can add that, without becoming a telecom company," said Amit Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Zetexa Global.

Fintechs attending the festival can request a meeting at partnerships@zetexa.com.

About Zetexa Global

Zetexa Global is a USA-based licensed telecom operator and a leading eSIM provider, offering 1 API for the complete travel ancillary stack. It runs the ZetSIM and Unlimit Mobile brands and was founded in 2022 by Amit Agarwal, Founder & CEO, and Srujan Yeleti, Founder & COO.

Website: www.zetexa.com

Media contact:

partnerships@zetexa.com

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