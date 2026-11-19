Shaoxing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Recently, the 9th World Textile Merchandising Conference 2026 was successfully held in Keqiao, Shaoxing-known as the'International Textile City'. Under the theme "Interwoven Intelligence: Shaping a New Era for Global Textiles", the conference focused on cutting-edge topics such as the integration of the digital and physical economies, fashion innovation, collaborative development and trade matchmaking. It explored new trends in the industry's future development and new avenues for cooperation, with a view to fostering a global textile industry community characterised by inclusivity, mutual trust and mutual benefit.





Wu Dengfen

"Technological innovation is the source of core competitiveness; green and low-carbon development forms the foundation of high-quality development; fashion design represents the fusion of aesthetics and manufacturing; and openness and cooperation are effective measures for generating new growth," stated Wu Dengfen, Deputy Secretary of Shaoxing Municipal Committee, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Shaoxing Municipal People's Government, and Mayor of Shaoxing. She added that Shaoxing has consistently focused on intelligent, green and integrated development, whilst continuously driving the renewal and upgrading of the textile industry.





Guo Xiang

Focusing on the future development of the textile industry, Guo Xiang, First-Level Inspector, Department of Consumer Goods Industry, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China, put forward four recommendations: taking intelligent transformation as the key driver, green and low-carbon transition as the path forward, integrated innovation and empowerment as the vehicle, and high-level openness as the guiding principle, thereby accelerating the cultivation of new quality productive forces within the textile industry and establishing a new global textile industry landscape characterised by circular sustainability, coordinated development and mutual benefit.





Juan Parés

Juan Parés, President of the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), noted that the textile industry should drive industrial upgrading through digital technologies, utilise advanced materials and smart manufacturing to reshape product R&D, production and trade, adhere to green and low-carbon principles, improve the industrial ecosystem, and build a more resilient and inclusive global textile supply chain.





Sun Ruizhe

In the face of a complex external environment, Sun Ruizhe, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC), stated that the Chinese textile industry is actively promoting the deep integration of scientific and technological innovation with industrial innovation, deepening the application of "AI+", embracing contemporary trends whilst remaining grounded in its traditional heritage, and continuously enhancing the industry's standards of green development, transparent disclosure and compliant operations. Through technological integration and cross-sector convergence, the industry is constantly exploring new avenues for growth.





Wang Qizhou

"In recent years, Keqiao has upheld the principle of mutual promotion between industry and the market, and the deep integration of technology and fashion," said Wang Qizhou, Secretary of the Shaoxing Keqiao District Committee. He added that, in light of the new circumstances, Keqiao will accelerate the development of a world-class industrial base, a world-class market and a world-class science and technology innovation platform; strengthen connectivity within the industrial chain, collaborative links and governance mechanisms; and promote greener and smarter production, more efficient and smoother distribution, and more convenient and diverse consumption.





Michel Ruimy

Michel Ruimy, Director of the SPAK Think Tank, and a prominent French economist, argued that digitalisation, the green transition and international cooperation are the key dimensions for enhancing the competitiveness of the textile industry, and that corporate strategies must build upon three core capabilities: decision-making, production and value addition. He recommended that all stakeholders in the industry engage in pragmatic collaboration, leveraging reliable data to inform scientific decision-making and promote mutually beneficial cooperation within the supply chain.





Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin





Gao Xiaodong

Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin, President and Artistic Director of Pierre Cardin Group, and Gao Xiaodong, Executive Director of Bosideng Group, and Chairman of Bosideng Co., Ltd., each delivered keynote speeches on topics including fashion innovation and technological applications.

The event featured the Launch Ceremony of 2027 Trend Outlook for the World Textile Industry, Development Progress and Future Outlook for the Zhejiang Provincial Innovation Center of Advanced Textile Technology, and the Signing Ceremonies for the Sino-Italian AI Fashion Center and the Sino-French Fashion Innovation Center, addressing key issues relating to industrial upgrading from multiple perspectives, including trends, platforms and collaboration.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324829