A PV module recycler's core job is what's called mass balance, or tracking weight in against weight out. On a well-run line, recovery rates for glass, aluminum, and copper each run close to 99%; silicon typically comes in closer to 90%. Whatever doesn't come out as one of those tracked material streams counts as residual waste. On a crystalline-silicon module, glass alone makes up roughly 70% of the weight, so how a recycler handles that one material does more to determine the real recovery rate than anything else in the process. Independent verification goes beyond confirming that those weights ...

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