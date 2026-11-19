Man Science, a Belgian-based medical device company specialised in miniaturised neurostimulation technologies, today announced that all ten patients have been implanted and activated in its ONFIELD first-in-human pilot study of a miniaturised occipital nerve stimulation (ONS) implant for cluster headache, and that early clinical responses are encouraging.

The ONFIELD study is evaluating the safety and feasibility of the Man Science implant in patients whose cluster headaches remain inadequately controlled despite available treatments. All ten patients planned for this stage of the study have now received the implant and are being followed by the participating clinical team. Early observations show reductions in attack frequency in the patients assessed to date. No serious adverse events related to the implant surgery or the device have been reported so far.

A severe and difficult-to-treat neurological disorder

Cluster headache is a severe neurological disorder characterised by recurrent attacks of intense pain, typically affecting one side of the head around the eye or temple. Attacks generally last between 15 minutes and three hours and can occur several times a day. For people living with chronic, refractory cluster headache, established treatments including high-flow oxygen, triptans and preventive medication may provide insufficient relief.

"Reaching ten implanted patients is an important milestone for the ONS programme and the early responses we are observing in these patients are encouraging", says Professor Jean-Pierre Van Buyten, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Man Science. "These are patients living with an extremely severe condition who have continued to experience frequent attacks despite available treatments. Our implant has been specifically designed and optimised for these patients, with the goal of improving both safety and patient outcomes."

A miniaturised approach to occipital nerve stimulation

Man Science has developed a miniaturised neurostimulation implant designed to stimulate the occipital nerve region as a single subcutaneous implant, with no tunnelled leads and no separately implanted battery. Today, occipital nerve stimulation is typically performed off-label with spinal cord stimulation hardware, which requires leads tunnelled under the skin to a pulse generator implanted elsewhere in the body.

"Our next priorities are to complete the ONFIELD study, continue evaluating safety and early efficacy signals, prepare for the pivotal clinical phase and advance the programme towards commercialisation", says Hugues Wallemacq, CEO of Man Science.

Subject to the final results of the pilot study and the applicable regulatory pathway, Man Science plans to use the ONFIELD findings to support the next stage of clinical development, including a pivotal study designed to generate the evidence required for regulatory approval and future commercialisation. The company also sees potential for the technology in other indications involving peripheral nerve stimulation, including cervicogenic headache and occipital neuralgia, but its immediate focus is on progressing the cluster headache programme through pivotal development and towards market readiness.

About Man Science

Man Science SA is a privately held clinical-stage medical device company based in Liège, Belgium. The company develops next-generation, minimally invasive neuromodulation technologies for the treatment of severe neurological disorders. Its lead programmes include a minimally invasive occipital nerve stimulation (ONS) implant for chronic cluster headache and an injectable peripheral nerve stimulation (iPNS) platform designed to transform neuromodulation from a surgical to an injection-based procedure and broaden access to treatment for patients with severe migraine. Man Science is backed by private investors, Noshaq, and Wallonie Entreprendre. For more information, visit www.manandscience.com.

Important note: The ONFIELD study is ongoing. The Man Science ONS device is an investigational device: it is not CE-marked, not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and not available for sale.

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