Malaysia Contributes $300,000 to Taawon's "NOOR" Program to Support 300 Orphans in Gaza

AMMAN, Jordan, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia has contributed $300,000 to Taawon Welfare Association's "NOOR" program to support 300 orphans in the Gaza Strip for one year. This marks its third contribution to the initiative, reaffirming its continued commitment to supporting Palestinian children.

Malaysian Ambassador to Jordan and Palestine Dato' Abdul Rahman presented the contribution to Taawon Director-General Tareq Emtairah at a ceremony in Amman.

Provided through the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP), the funding will cover food, clothing, health care, education, child protection, and psychosocial support, helping provide stability and support the children in rebuilding their lives.

The contribution coincides with the 38th anniversary of Palestine's Declaration of Independence on November 15, 2026. Malaysia reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their aspirations for freedom, dignity, and self-determination. This contribution also reflects Malaysia's commitment to translating this solidarity into meaningful humanitarian action.

Malaysia also expressed deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza, saying widespread destruction, displacement, and loss of life had severely affected civilian communities.

It highlighted the acute vulnerability of children and particularly those who have lost one or both parents-and called on the international community to sustain humanitarian assistance, protection, and long-term recovery efforts across Gaza.

About Taawon (Welfare Association)

Taawon is one of Palestine's leading independent nonprofit organizations, working with Palestinian communities in Gaza, the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and refugee camps in Lebanon. We support children and families, help young people pursue their education and dreams, strengthen healthcare and livelihoods, and respond to urgent humanitarian needs.

About the NOOR Program

Taawon's NOOR program provides comprehensive, long-term care for orphaned children, ensuring access to shelter, health care, education, and psychosocial support until they reach adulthood (18 years old).

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