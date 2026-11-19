Banks must move from managing climate risk to financing resilience, new COP31 paper argues

The Global Alliance for Banking on Values calls on banks to rethink risk and ensure adaptation finance strengthens resilience in the real economy

Climate risk must not make vulnerable people, businesses and regions unbankable when they most need investment

Banks should measure not only the capital mobilised, but whether their financing reduces vulnerability and strengthens resilience

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial institutions need to move beyond managing their own exposure to climate risk and play a more active role in financing the resilience of the people, businesses and communities they serve, according to a new white paper from the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV).

Launched at COP31 in Antalya, Advancing Climate Adaptation and Resilience in Banking: A Values-Based Perspective argues that closing the adaptation finance gap will require more private capital, and a shift in how financial institutions understand risk, work with clients, and measure the impact of adaptation finance.

The global adaptation finance gap is estimated at USD 284-339 billion annually, according to UNEP FI. Yet increasing climate risk can create a vicious cycle: as communities, businesses and regions become more exposed to physical climate impacts, they can also become more expensive or difficult to finance, precisely when they need investment to become more resilient.

Jules Massin, Impact & Metrics Manager at the Global Alliance for Banking on Values, and co-author of the paper: "We cannot respond to climate risk simply by making the people and places most exposed to it unbankable. Reducing a bank's exposure is not always the same as reducing climate risk. We need to ask not only how banks protect themselves from these risks, but how they can use finance to help their clients and communities build resilience."

The white paper calls for adaptation to be embedded across governance, lending, product development and client relationships rather than treated primarily as a risk-management issue. It also calls for a broader understanding of risk and return that considers long-term resilience and systemic impacts alongside short-term financial exposure. Crucially, it argues that adaptation cannot be considered in isolation from biodiversity loss, climate justice and the structural inequalities that shape vulnerability.

A locally-led approach

Adaptation is inherently local. Effective solutions need to reflect the realities of individual communities, ecosystems and economies, while bringing together banks, governments, insurers, civil society, researchers and local actors to share knowledge and risk.

Drawing on experiences across values-based banks in the GABV, the paper shows how financial institutions are already putting adaptation into practice, whether through new financial solutions or by embedding resilience into existing products, lending practices and client relationships. Examples include Triodos Bank UK financing nature-based solutions that reduce flood risk, BRAC Bank supporting climate-resilient agriculture in Bangladesh, and Vancity working with Indigenous communities in Canada to strengthen housing resilience and climate preparedness.

Financial inclusion is part of climate resilience

Access to credit, savings and insurance can help households, farmers and small businesses prepare for climate shocks, absorb their impact and recover.

The paper argues that managing growing physical climate risks should not come at the cost of excluding the communities most exposed to them. It also emphasises that effective adaptation finance must address climate justice and recognise Indigenous Peoples and local communities not simply as beneficiaries, but as rights-holders, knowledge-holders and decision-makers.

From capital mobilised to resilience created

As COP31 enters its final days, GABV argues that increasing the volume of adaptation finance is essential, but should not be the only measure of success.

Financial institutions should also consider whether their financing reduces vulnerability and strengthens the capacity of people, businesses, communities and ecosystems to anticipate, withstand and recover from climate impacts.

The white paper can be downloaded here: https://www.gabv.org/advancing-climate-adaptation-and-resilience-in-banking/

About the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV)

The Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV) is a network of independent, values-based banking organisations using finance to deliver sustainable economic, social and environmental development. It has 74 members operating in 48 countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America and Europe. Collectively, they serve more than 50 million customers, employ 100,000 co-workers and hold over USD 290 billion in combined assets under management.

Media contact

Sonia Felipe Larios

Director, Marketing & Communication

Global Alliance for Banking on Values

sonia.felipe@gabv.org

+31 642 557 362

Link to image: https://www.gabv.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/BRAC-Bank_agriculture-scaled.jpg

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