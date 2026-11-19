Dubai Civil Defence Welcomes Global Fire and Emergency Services Leaders for the World Fire Congress 2028 in the United Arab Emirates

Delegates representing top fire service leadership in their nation will convene in the UAE for the first World Fire Congress hosted in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Fire Congress (WFC) has officially passed the gavel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates as the host city for 2028, marking the first time the global gathering of fire and emergency services leaders will be held in the Middle East.

Bringing together fire chiefs, emergency responders, policymakers, industry experts and technology innovators from around the world, the World Fire Congress serves as the leading platform for advancing international collaboration, knowledge exchange and advancement in fire and emergency services.

The selection of Dubai reflects the emirate's growing prominence as a leading global hub for innovation, resilience and international cooperation. The event is expected to convene delegates from across the fire and emergency services community to discuss emerging challenges, share best practices and explore the future of public safety.

Otto Drozd III, Executive Secretary of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association which serves as the Secretariat for the World Fire Congress, said: "The World Fire Congress is built on the belief that the challenges facing fire and emergency services transcend borders and require collective solutions. We are honored that Dubai Civil Defence has welcomed the World Fire Congress for 2028. Dubai's commitment to innovation, safety and international partnership makes it an ideal destination to bring together leaders from across the global fire community. We look forward to working closely with our partners in the UAE to deliver a Congress that drives meaningful dialogue, knowledge sharing and progress for our profession."

Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General, Dubai Civil Defence, said: "Our delegation came away from WFC 2026 in London with new partnerships, new ideas, and a deep respect for the colleagues who shared their hardest lessons from the front line. Dubai Civil Defence is proud to be shaping that work already, with Dr. Essa Al Mutawa leading the Congress's Community of Practice on Emerging Technology and Artificial Intelligence. In 2028, we will welcome the world's fire services to Dubai. We will show them a city that invests in innovation, preparedness, and people, and we will give delegates a Congress that is as practical as it is inspiring."

Major General Dr. Jasim Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, said: "The United Arab Emirates is honoured to host the World Fire Congress in 2028. In London, we saw fire and rescue leaders from nearly 70 nations come together with one shared purpose: protecting lives and communities in a world where the risks we face are growing in scale and complexity. The UAE believes that no nation meets these challenges alone. We look forward to welcoming the global fire service to Dubai and to building on the strong foundation laid in Washington and London, so that the Congress continues to turn international cooperation into real capability on the ground."

The formal announcement follows the conclusion of a successful World Fire Congress 2026 gathering in London that reinforced the importance of global cooperation in addressing evolving risks including urbanisation, climate-related incidents, technological advancements and the increasing complexity of emergency response operations.

World Fire Congress 2028 will strive to create a comprehensive programme taking the strengths from past events and considering the feedback provided by delegates and attendees on what creates the most value when we are able to convene. We look forward to possibly increasing delegate interaction and engagement while incorporating insights into the latest developments shaping the future of fire and emergency services worldwide.

Further details regarding dates, venue information and registration will be announced in due course.

About the World Fire Congress

The World Fire Congress is a biennial global forum focused on strengthening international cooperation, knowledge sharing, and evidence-informed dialogue on fire and life safety challenges facing communities worldwide. Guided by its founding principles, the Congress brings together fire and emergency service leaders, researchers, and partners to advance collaboration on firefighter health and safety, wildfires, structural fires, emerging technologies, prevention, response, recovery, and resilience. For more information, visit worldfirecongress.org.

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