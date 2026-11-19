MLA College announces new identity as MLA College University Centre

New name and visual identity mark the next stage in the institution's development, following the award of Degree Awarding Powers and the expansion of its undergraduate provision in London.

PLYMOUTH, England, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MLA College has unveiled its new identity as MLA College University Centre, marking a significant milestone in the institution's development and reflecting its ambitions for the future of higher education.

The announcement follows the institution's recent award of Degree Awarding Powers by the Office for Students and comes as MLA prepares to introduce two new undergraduate degrees at its London campus in January 2027.

The transition reflects the continued evolution of MLA, from its established specialism in flexible distance learning to a growing higher education institution offering a broader range of academic pathways, including on-campus undergraduate study.

The new name and visual identity bring together MLA's established academic foundations and its future ambitions, reinforcing its commitment to accessible, professionally relevant education for students in the UK and internationally.

Expanding opportunities in higher education

From January 2027, MLA plans to welcome students to two new undergraduate programmes at its London campus:

BSc (Hons) AI and Digital Technology for Business Management

BSc (Hons) Sustainable Construction Management

The programmes expand MLA's academic offering into areas shaped by changing industry needs, including the adoption of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in business and the demand for sustainable approaches to construction and the built environment.

Designed for school and college leavers, working professionals and those returning to education or considering a career change, both degrees will offer an optional foundation year. The new on-campus provision complements MLA's established distance-learning programmes for learners around the world.

Building on strong foundations

The refreshed identity follows the award of Degree Awarding Powers, a milestone in MLA's academic development. The institution will continue to build on its academic relationships and partnerships while developing its programme portfolio.

Professor Mohammad Dastbaz, Principal and CEO of MLA College University Centre, said:

"Our new identity represents much more than a change of name or logo. It reflects how far we have come as an institution and the direction in which we are heading. Building on our recent achievement of Degree Awarding Powers, we are entering an exciting new phase, expanding opportunities for learners while remaining committed to academic quality, accessibility and education that responds to the needs of industry and society."

Glenn Harris, Chief Operating Officer of MLA College University Centre, added:

"As our academic portfolio continues to develop, it is important that our identity reflects the institution we are today and our ambitions for the future. The introduction of our new undergraduate programmes in London, alongside our established distance-learning provision, demonstrates our commitment to creating meaningful educational opportunities for students from a wide range of backgrounds."

Notes to editors

About MLA College University Centre

MLA College University Centre, formerly MLA College, is a UK higher education institution with roots in Plymouth, offering flexible distance-learning undergraduate and postgraduate education across maritime operations, sustainability, business, management and specialist disciplines. It is expanding its on-campus undergraduate provision in London.

Website: www.mla.ac.uk

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