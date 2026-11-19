Network of 80+ vetted fractional and interim executives targets the full deal lifecycle, from pre-sale preparation through post-acquisition integration, as hiring data shows fractional leadership roles nearly tripling in five years

Washington, DC--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - 5FT View has announced an expanded focus on private equity portfolio and venture capital companies, positioning its network of more than 80 fractional and interim executives to serve sponsors and founder-led businesses through pre-sale, due diligence, value creation and post-sale integration.

Image Credit: 5FT View

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The move comes as fractional leadership shifts from an informal arrangement to a recognized category in executive hiring. According to Revelio Labs data reported by the Financial Times in September 2026, 24 of every 1,000 new executive job postings in 2026 were fractional, compared with nine five years earlier. CFO roles represented the largest share at 20 percent, followed by marketing and operations.

Where Fractional Leadership Fits in a Deal

Private equity sponsors face a recurring problem in the lower- and middle-market. A founder-led business reaches the size where it attracts investment, but its internal infrastructure has not grown with it.

Finance functions often lack the reporting depth a sponsor expects on day one. Operations run on the founder's judgment rather than documented process, making them hard to scale and hard to hand over. HR has frequently never been formalized.

These gaps surface at the worst possible moment, during diligence or in the first hundred days, when the value creation plan is already on a clock.

A full-time executive hire is not always the answer. At the portfolio company level, the cost may not be justifiable, and at the speed a sponsor needs, the right person is rarely available to start immediately.

5FT View's position is that fractional leadership fits across the whole deal lifecycle rather than only after close. Before a sale, a fractional CFO can clean up reporting and prepare a company for diligence. During diligence, an experienced operator can answer the questions a founder has never had to answer. After close, fractional leaders across finance, operations and HR can professionalize functions without the portfolio company carrying permanent executive overhead.





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The company works across both models. Interim executives work full-time on a temporary basis, typically covering a vacancy. Fractional executives work part-time on an ongoing basis, building capability that stays after they leave. Which one a situation calls for depends on the mandate, and 5FT View places both.

Verification in a Market That Grew Faster Than Its Standards

The expansion also responds to a problem that has grown alongside the category.

LinkedIn profiles referencing fractional leadership have risen from roughly 2,000 to 110,000+ in the last few years. Barriers to entry are low and the title carries no qualification, which leaves buyers to work out for themselves whether a candidate has run a company or only advised one (and at what level).

In a private equity context, the stakes are higher than most. An engagement sits within a value creation plan with a defined exit horizon, and a placement that doesn't work is not simply a bad hire. It costs months the plan does not have.

5FT View addresses this through vetting before placement and its Genuine Fractional credential, applied across every executive discipline in the network, not just finance. The credential exists to answer the one question sponsors ask first: has this person actually operated a business at this stage?

Founder Comment

"The fractional market grew quickly and set almost no standards along the way. Anyone can use the title, so sponsors end up doing the vetting themselves, usually on a referral and a hope. That is an expensive way to work when the engagement sits inside a value creation plan with a clock running on it. We built the network around verification. Every executive is vetted before placement, and the credential exists so a sponsor knows they are getting an operator who has run a company, not an advisor who has watched one being run."

- Stephanie Warlick, Founder and CEO, 5FT View Consulting, LLC

About 5FT View

5FT View is a network of more than 80 vetted fractional and interim executives covering the full range of executive disciplines, including finance, operations, marketing, human resources and technology.

The company places operational leadership with small and medium businesses, enterprise organizations, non-profits and private equity portfolio companies navigating growth, transition, acquisition and post-acquisition integration. Executives are vetted before placement and hold the company's Genuine Fractional credential.

5FT View also produces a Meet the Expert Newsletter on LinkedIn to stay abreast of the top-tier talent available to provide immediate support.

For more information, visit https://5ftview.com/

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