A research team in Algeria has developed a hybrid dust-removal system for PV panels that combines an electrostatic plate with a corona-induced ionic wind. The researchers built a prototype and filed a patent application. "The primary novel contribution lies in this two-stage approach: The electrostatic field of the leading plate is intended to oppose particle adhesion and pre-lift the dust, which is then transported away by the electrohydrodynamic drag force of the ionic wind," the researchers said. "By combining particle detachment and transport, this dual-action strategy overcomes the limitations ...

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