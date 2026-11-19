Inox Solar Americas LLC has moved its 3 GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Greenville, North Carolina, into the equipment installation phase, keeping the facility on schedule to begin commercial production in the second quarter of 2027. Spanning 515,460 square feet, the factory serves as the manufacturing base for Inox Solar Americas. Once operational, the plant will supply domestic monocrystalline cells directly to company module assembly operations, producing Galaxion cell architecture alongside Gamma Series monofacial and Vega Series bifacial panels. The Greenville project builds on Inox ...

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