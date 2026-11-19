India added a record 8.4 GW of open-access solar capacity in the first nine months of 2026, up 29% from the same period in 2025, according to Mercom India's Q3 and 9M 2026 Solar Open Access Market Report. Open-access solar allows commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers to procure electricity from off-site solar projects through the grid, rather than relying solely on local distribution companies. Growth was driven by increased adoption of captive ownership models and long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), according to the report. A temporary exemption from Approved List of Models and Manufacturers ...

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